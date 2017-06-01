The world over, information management,
particularly in the highly demanding fields of
public administration and governance, requires
the engagement of the most skilled professionals.
This is because, since most crises all over the world
revolve around communication challenges and
difficulties, it is important that whatever can be
done, more poignantly at the preventive segment,
should be necessarily seen to be done to reduce,
hopefully quite significantly, the high incidence of
crises-actual, constructive and potential-and the
often severe negative development circumstances
that they trigger and sustain.
This is the real reason that, at whatever level of
engagement, only the best –in terms of unshredded
efficiency-are deployed to the management of
information. These skilled hands and heads, best
called experts, are warehoused, in the case of Delta
State, largely in the Delta State Ministry of Information,
now headed by marketing communication and
management egg head, Patrick Ukah. The ministry
is largely responsible for the management of
information relating to and from the public mains.
It exercises this mandate in sundry ways-press
releases/statements, special announcements,
ministerial press briefings, post-Exco media briefs;
spot media interviews with the commissioner or his
agents, etc.
For the effective discharge of its mandate, the
ministry operates the following communication
channels/media: Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS)
Radio and Television, Warri; Delta Broadcasting
Service (DBS) Radio and Television, Asaba; The Delta
Printing and Publishing Company Limited, DPPCL,
publishers of The Pointer titles , Asaba; the official
website of the ministry and the Veracity Magazine,
an-in-house journal devoted to the publicity of the
activities of the government of the day.