Information Sector Okowa & The Information Management Story

The world over, information management,

particularly in the highly demanding fields of

public administration and governance, requires

the engagement of the most skilled professionals.

This is because, since most crises all over the world

revolve around communication challenges and

difficulties, it is important that whatever can be

done, more poignantly at the preventive segment,

should be necessarily seen to be done to reduce,

hopefully quite significantly, the high incidence of

crises-actual, constructive and potential-and the

often severe negative development circumstances

that they trigger and sustain.

This is the real reason that, at whatever level of

engagement, only the best –in terms of unshredded

efficiency-are deployed to the management of

information. These skilled hands and heads, best

called experts, are warehoused, in the case of Delta

State, largely in the Delta State Ministry of Information,

now headed by marketing communication and

management egg head, Patrick Ukah. The ministry

is largely responsible for the management of

information relating to and from the public mains.

It exercises this mandate in sundry ways-press

releases/statements, special announcements,

ministerial press briefings, post-Exco media briefs;

spot media interviews with the commissioner or his

agents, etc.

For the effective discharge of its mandate, the

ministry operates the following communication

channels/media: Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS)

Radio and Television, Warri; Delta Broadcasting

Service (DBS) Radio and Television, Asaba; The Delta

Printing and Publishing Company Limited, DPPCL,

publishers of The Pointer titles , Asaba; the official

website of the ministry and the Veracity Magazine,

an-in-house journal devoted to the publicity of the

activities of the government of the day.