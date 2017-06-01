‘Delta Judiciary Disposes 5,292 Cases In First Quarter’

DETERMINED to dispense justice expeditiously and adequately inform the public on the activities of the judiciary, the Delta State judiciary has disposed of 5,292 criminal and civil cases at the High and Magistrates courts in the first quarter of this year.

This was contained in the 2017 first quarter report of cases disposed of by the courts, which was made available by the Office of the state Chief Judge of High Court of Justice, Asaba.

A breakdown of cases at the High Courts across the state shows that, out of 394 criminal cases, 46 were convicted for armed robbery and kidnapping and murder recording the highest number, while 3,842 civil cases were heard and determined.

At the magistrate level, 1,722 criminal and civil cases in the period under review were concluded and disposed off, with criminal cases recording the highest number of 1,388.

According to the report, the court convicted 183 accused persons, with theft/stealing topping the list, followed by conspiracy and breaking and entry.

In an interview, the State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, said that the state judiciary has been repositioned more than ever before to hear and determine cases speedily; noting that this positive paradigm shift would reinforce the confidence and trust of the public in the courts as the last hope of the common man.

The Chief Judge assured that the innovation of presenting quarterly report of cases disposed of by the judiciary will be on regular basis, adding that it was one of the means to justify judicious and prudent management of tax payers’ money.

He stated that one of the paramount reasons for creating more courts in the state was to dispense justice expeditiously and bring justice nearer to the people.

While advising judges and magistrates to speedily conclude matters before them, Justice Umukoro enjoined lawyers, litigants and stakeholders in the administration of justice to cooperate with the judiciary. to successfully drive the process.