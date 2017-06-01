BY PAUL NWAYALANI AS a result of incessant attacks on the
staff and the torching of Madonna
School for Children with Special
Needs, the people of Okpanam in Oshimili
North Local Government Area of Delta
State have come out enmasse to invoke the
spirit of their ancestors at the community’s
shrine, “Ani-Okpam conclave..’They called
on the God of their forefathers to punish
those who set ablaze the buildings at the
school compound recently.
The ceremony took place on Tuesday as
the elders, including the monarch, HRM
Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, traditional chiefs,
youths and women, as well as Christians,
who armed themselves with copies of the
holy bible, expressed their anger while
raining curses on those behind the dastardly
act.
The event, which could be described as
“cursing festival,’’ was traditionally administered
by the chief priest (Eze Dibia) of
Okpanam kingdom, Ogbueshi Alfred Abua
Ntoka, supported by the elders of the four
quarters of Okpanam community, among
other stakeholders on behalf of the Diokpa
of Okpanam.
During the brief ceremony at the community
shrine located opposite the Maj.
Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu Square,
Okpanam, it was unanimously resolved
and decreed before the “Ani-Okpam’’ that
in the event of repercussions, affected
victims shall be liable to punishment,
including the payment of ₦1,000,000 as
fine, provision of one cow, one chicken, a
cock, as well as the total re-construction
of the burnt school building to a modern
state as atonement for the crime.
This spiritual curse equally affects any
persons, who knew of the plot in advance
without saying it or took active part in the
criminal activity, as well as any person in
whose house the plot was hatched by the
criminals, without revealing it.
It would be recalled that, prior to the
burning down of the Madonna School
building by unknown persons, the management
of the school had suffered several
attacks over the years, following which
some of their workers,including some
nuns were brutally attacked and severely
injured by some youths under the quest for
the forceful acquisition of land belonging
to the school.The situation had led to the
closure of the school by the Catholic Mission
and the community now pleading with
the Delta State Government to forcibly take
over the land accommodating the school
and subsequently formally hand it over to
the school so as to restore the confidence
of the Catholic Mission and the school
management, as well as the students and
their parents.