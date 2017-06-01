Okpanam Community Places Curse Over Madonna School Arson Attack

BY PAUL NWAYALANI AS a result of incessant attacks on the

staff and the torching of Madonna

School for Children with Special

Needs, the people of Okpanam in Oshimili

North Local Government Area of Delta

State have come out enmasse to invoke the

spirit of their ancestors at the community’s

shrine, “Ani-Okpam conclave..’They called

on the God of their forefathers to punish

those who set ablaze the buildings at the

school compound recently.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday as

the elders, including the monarch, HRM

Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, traditional chiefs,

youths and women, as well as Christians,

who armed themselves with copies of the

holy bible, expressed their anger while

raining curses on those behind the dastardly

act.

The event, which could be described as

“cursing festival,’’ was traditionally administered

by the chief priest (Eze Dibia) of

Okpanam kingdom, Ogbueshi Alfred Abua

Ntoka, supported by the elders of the four

quarters of Okpanam community, among

other stakeholders on behalf of the Diokpa

of Okpanam.

During the brief ceremony at the community

shrine located opposite the Maj.

Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu Square,

Okpanam, it was unanimously resolved

and decreed before the “Ani-Okpam’’ that

in the event of repercussions, affected

victims shall be liable to punishment,

including the payment of ₦1,000,000 as

fine, provision of one cow, one chicken, a

cock, as well as the total re-construction

of the burnt school building to a modern

state as atonement for the crime.

This spiritual curse equally affects any

persons, who knew of the plot in advance

without saying it or took active part in the

criminal activity, as well as any person in

whose house the plot was hatched by the

criminals, without revealing it.

It would be recalled that, prior to the

burning down of the Madonna School

building by unknown persons, the management

of the school had suffered several

attacks over the years, following which

some of their workers,including some

nuns were brutally attacked and severely

injured by some youths under the quest for

the forceful acquisition of land belonging

to the school.The situation had led to the

closure of the school by the Catholic Mission

and the community now pleading with

the Delta State Government to forcibly take

over the land accommodating the school

and subsequently formally hand it over to

the school so as to restore the confidence

of the Catholic Mission and the school

management, as well as the students and

their parents.