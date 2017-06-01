The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State
is still strong and accommodating, the Senior Political
Adviser to the state Governor, Chief Festus Ochonogor,
has declared.
Chief Ochonogor made the declaration while addressing
PDP faithful in Ward 10, Cable Point, Asaba,
as a special guest during the visit of the Oshimili South
Local Government PDP executives led by Ogbueshi Dada
Okonji, to the ward.
He recalled that thousands of politicians decamped to
the PDP recently during the mega rally organised by the
party in Sapele, adding that the party had capable hands
driving its programmes in the state and those who work
hard and remain patience would be empowered.
Chief Ochonogor enjoined PDP members in Cable
Point to remain united and work hard to justify their
membership and attract gains for the party, adding that
to ensure the progress of the party, they should support
and encourage the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa
and mobilise people to register with INEC and obtain
permanent voters card.
While assuring the people of more empowerment by
the government, he commended the chairman of the
party in the area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, for initiating
the ward tours to enable the members know themselves
and feel sense of belonging.
Also addressing the party members, Ogbueshi Okonji
revealed that the PDP is still large and more people were
still interested in joining, attributing the successes of the
party in Ward 10 and the local government in general
to hard work and commitment by members.