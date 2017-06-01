Delta PDP Is Strong, Accommodating, Says Ochonogor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State

is still strong and accommodating, the Senior Political

Adviser to the state Governor, Chief Festus Ochonogor,

has declared.

Chief Ochonogor made the declaration while addressing

PDP faithful in Ward 10, Cable Point, Asaba,

as a special guest during the visit of the Oshimili South

Local Government PDP executives led by Ogbueshi Dada

Okonji, to the ward.

He recalled that thousands of politicians decamped to

the PDP recently during the mega rally organised by the

party in Sapele, adding that the party had capable hands

driving its programmes in the state and those who work

hard and remain patience would be empowered.

Chief Ochonogor enjoined PDP members in Cable

Point to remain united and work hard to justify their

membership and attract gains for the party, adding that

to ensure the progress of the party, they should support

and encourage the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

and mobilise people to register with INEC and obtain

permanent voters card.

While assuring the people of more empowerment by

the government, he commended the chairman of the

party in the area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, for initiating

the ward tours to enable the members know themselves

and feel sense of belonging.

Also addressing the party members, Ogbueshi Okonji

revealed that the PDP is still large and more people were

still interested in joining, attributing the successes of the

party in Ward 10 and the local government in general

to hard work and commitment by members.