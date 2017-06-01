Build Your Independence, Obusom Tells NGOs

OSHIMILI South Council

C h a i r m a n , B a r r Chuks

Obusom has charged nongovernmental

organisations to build

their independence as government

would always partner with human

capital driven projects.

Obusom, represented Secretary,

Oshimili South Local Government,

Mr Philip Nwokolo, gave the charged

when he played host to members of

Asaba Home and Diaspora Initiative

(AHDI) in his office.

The Council Boss lamented the rife

attitudinal failure among youth built

on the ideals of instant gratification

stressing that the need to remould

the character of every Asaba person

cannot be overemphasised.

According to him, beyond housing

the state capital Asaba holds great

potentials which are yet explored.

“From human capital to commerce

among others, Asaba stands out. We

hope to exhume the brains of our

wise men who were killed during

the pogrom and make Asaba great

again.”Obusom commended the zeal

and commitment of AHDI members

to the development of Asaba and

urged them to hold more lectures and

seminars to reorient the people.

Earlier, AHDI Coordinator, Grace

Nwamu-Okogwu said the reason for

the visit is to intimate the government

on the group’s programme with

recent one being the sensitisation on

the need for voters registration.

According her the programme is in

line with the ongoing Independent

National Electoral Council (INEC)

voter registration exercise.

She said the programme would

feature a door to door campaign and

handing out of free bottled water

to people standing for long hours

in queues in wait for registration is

to address the decline in awareness

of citizenship, social and civic

responsibilities.

Nwamu-Okogwu, however, disclosed

that AHDI plans to officially launch

and host her maiden week long Asaba

National Convention in December

2017 with the theme ‘Developing

Effective Leadership’.