OSHIMILI South Council
C h a i r m a n , B a r r Chuks
Obusom has charged nongovernmental
organisations to build
their independence as government
would always partner with human
capital driven projects.
Obusom, represented Secretary,
Oshimili South Local Government,
Mr Philip Nwokolo, gave the charged
when he played host to members of
Asaba Home and Diaspora Initiative
(AHDI) in his office.
The Council Boss lamented the rife
attitudinal failure among youth built
on the ideals of instant gratification
stressing that the need to remould
the character of every Asaba person
cannot be overemphasised.
According to him, beyond housing
the state capital Asaba holds great
potentials which are yet explored.
“From human capital to commerce
among others, Asaba stands out. We
hope to exhume the brains of our
wise men who were killed during
the pogrom and make Asaba great
again.”Obusom commended the zeal
and commitment of AHDI members
to the development of Asaba and
urged them to hold more lectures and
seminars to reorient the people.
Earlier, AHDI Coordinator, Grace
Nwamu-Okogwu said the reason for
the visit is to intimate the government
on the group’s programme with
recent one being the sensitisation on
the need for voters registration.
According her the programme is in
line with the ongoing Independent
National Electoral Council (INEC)
voter registration exercise.
She said the programme would
feature a door to door campaign and
handing out of free bottled water
to people standing for long hours
in queues in wait for registration is
to address the decline in awareness
of citizenship, social and civic
responsibilities.
Nwamu-Okogwu, however, disclosed
that AHDI plans to officially launch
and host her maiden week long Asaba
National Convention in December
2017 with the theme ‘Developing
Effective Leadership’.