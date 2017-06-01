Okowa Begins Two Weeks Leave, Transmits Power To Otuaro

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

AS part of his 2017 annual vacation, the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has proceeded on a 15-day leave which took effect from Monday, June 26, 2017 to Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

This is contained in a letter titled: ‘Notice of Vacation’ read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, said the Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, shall act in his stead, as Acting Governor during the period of the governor’s leave.

The letter read, “I send warm greetings to the Right Honourabe Speaker, and write to intimate the Honourable House, that I would be proceeding on 15 days leave which will form part of my 2017 annual vacation from Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, July 12, 2017, while the remaining part of my annual leave will be enjoyed later in the year.

In accordance with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, His Excellency, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, the Deputy Governor of Delta State, shall perform the duties of my office as Acting Governor during the period of my absence on leave.”

“I will greatly appreciate if the foregoing is placed before the Honourable House for information. Please, accept the assurances of my high regard and best wishes for you and the Honourable Members of the House.” the letter stated.

A motion by Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere, sued that the letter be received and acknowledged by the House and was unanimously acknowledged by the House after the member representing Udu, Hon. Okagbare Uviejitobor, seconded the motion.