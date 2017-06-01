Delta Property Protection Bill Scales Second Reading

ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State Property Protection Bill has passed second reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly.

The second reading of the bill followed a motion by the member representing Ughelli South Constituency and lead sponsor, Hon. Rueben Izeze, seconded by Hon. Samuel Mariere and adopted.

Opening debate on the bill, Hon. Izeze said that, as lawmakers, they were duty bound to make laws for the peace and good governance of the state, stressing that the bill would address property infringement, land speculators and illegal levies collected from land developers across the state.

He argued that before now, land cases were purely civil matters, noting that the bill, when passed, would criminalise such illegal activities regarding land sales and illegal levies on developers, among others.

Izeze told the House that the bill, when passed, would criminalise forceful ejection from property, while the law would also mandate professional bodies such as estate valuers and agents who engage in illegal documentation and activities in a bid to sell land or property to discipline erring members.

Other members who spoke in support of the bill included Honorables Samuel Mariere, Pat Ajudua, Okagbare Uviejitobor, Alphonsus Ojo and Oboro Preyor.

They said that the bill, when passed ,would deter people from forcefully taking over people’s land or landed property with fake documents, while it would also criminalise the activities of land speculators.

The lawmakers argued that the bill when passed would protect the interest of genuine property owners from fraudulent persons adding that it would separate civil procedure from criminal activities of land and property speculators.

The second reading was adopted when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

An adhoc committee was constituted by the Speaker to include chairman, Hon. Samuel Mariere, Hon. Michael Diden, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, Hon. Daniel Yingi, and Hon. Azuka Azaka as members ,with a directive to report to the House on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

The House will resume plenary on Tuesday July 4, 2017.