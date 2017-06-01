Everton Win Race For Nigeria’s Onyekuru

EVERTON have won the race to sign young Nigerian

attacker Henry Onyekuru, with the player agreeing

to a five-year contract with the Premier League

club.

The Nigerian attacker, who enjoyed a prolific 2016/17

season with Belgian top flight side KAS Eupen, becomes

the Toffees’ third signing this European summer, joining

new recruits Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford.

Onyekuru becomes the fifth Nigerian to join Everton,

following in the footsteps of Joseph Yobo, Yakubu

Aiyegbeni, Victor Anichebe and Hope Akpan.

“I feel very happy and delighted with this move to

Everton,” Onyekuru told Everton TV.

The player’s £7-million transfer from Eupen will be

finalised on Friday, 1 July, though he is set to return

to Belgium for the new season with a loan spell at

Anderlecht.

Onyekuru was also linked with the likes of Arsenal and

West Ham United before signing for Everton.