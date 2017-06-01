EVERTON have won the race to sign young Nigerian
attacker Henry Onyekuru, with the player agreeing
to a five-year contract with the Premier League
club.
The Nigerian attacker, who enjoyed a prolific 2016/17
season with Belgian top flight side KAS Eupen, becomes
the Toffees’ third signing this European summer, joining
new recruits Davy Klaassen and Jordan Pickford.
Onyekuru becomes the fifth Nigerian to join Everton,
following in the footsteps of Joseph Yobo, Yakubu
Aiyegbeni, Victor Anichebe and Hope Akpan.
“I feel very happy and delighted with this move to
Everton,” Onyekuru told Everton TV.
The player’s £7-million transfer from Eupen will be
finalised on Friday, 1 July, though he is set to return
to Belgium for the new season with a loan spell at
Anderlecht.
Onyekuru was also linked with the likes of Arsenal and
West Ham United before signing for Everton.