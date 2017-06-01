Okowa Hails Senator Nwaoboshi At 60, Mourns As Suntai Passes On

Deltaeltaelta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated

the Senator Representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as he turned 60 years yesterday (Thursday June 29, 2017).

Okowa, in a statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, described the Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs as a dependable lawmaker

and patriot, whose contributions to the 8th Senate remained indelible in the sands of time.

The governor noted that Senator Nwaoboshi has served the state meritoriously

in several capacities, but distinguished himself when he was Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you, Distinguished Senator (Chief) Peter

Nwaoboshi on the occasion of your 60th birthday today, June 29, 2017.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection,

and enduring provision.” The governor wished Senator Nwaoboshi “a very well deserved 60th birthday”.

Meanwhile, The Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed deep shock and grief, following the demise of former Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Danbaba Suntai, who passed on Wednesday, June 27, 2017.

The governor expressed sadness at the news of the death of the distinguished politician and former Governor of Taraba State who died from complications

from air mishap in 2012.

Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Wednesday ,said “the death of Suntai is a big blow to the family and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, noting that the late former governor was a staunch PDP chieftain whose contributions to the growth of the party in Taraba State will remain memorable for a long time.

“Danbaba Suntai, a distinguished administrator and statesman will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development.”

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore, urge all who mourn the demise of the late former Governor Danbaba Suntai to take solace in the fact that his was a life of integrity and great accomplishments.”

“On behalf of my family, the government

and people of Delta State, I mourn with the family of the late Mr. Danbaba Suntai, the government and people of Taraba State, and the PDP nationwide on the demise of the former governor.”

Okowa prayed God to grant Suntai’s immediate family and his political associates

the strength to bear the irreparable

loss, pointing out that his achievements

in different areas of national life will always be remembered.