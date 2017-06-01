Ukah Felicitates With Nwaoboshi On His 60th Birthday

Deltaeltaelta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick

Ukah, has congratulated the Senator representing

Delta North in the National Assembly, Senator Barr. Peter Nwaoboshi, on his 60th birthday anniversary yesterday (Thursday, June 29, 2017).

A statement personally signed by him reads in part, ‘On behalf of the Ministry of Information, its parastatals and my family, I congratulate you, the Most Distinguished, Senator (Barr.) Peter Onyelukachukwu Nwaoboshi, representing

Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly and the Ide of Okpanam on the eventful occasion of your 60th birthday celebration’.

According to Mr. Ukah, ‘at 60, you have distinguished yourself not only in Delta State but the nation’.

The Commissioner for Information prayed that God will continually guide, protect and give Senator Nwaoboshi the wisdom and understanding to move the cause of the Anioma people, the state and the nation forward.