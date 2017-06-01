T he Travails Of 2017 Federal Budget

THE 2017 budget of the Federal Government, which is supposed to lead the other tiers of government as well as the private sector in driving development, was only signed into law in June, exactly midway through the year. If, as is generally acknowledged, budgetary projections guide the tempo and direction of governance, the one recently endorsed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been reduced to an ordinary document to fulfill an annual ritual.

After the fiasco that characterised the 2016 budget, the Federal Government had assured Nigerians that subsequent ones would be devoid of controversy, delay and lack of direction. But it ended up sowing the seed towards creating a chaotic atmosphere for the 2017 budget when the budget proposal could only be transmitted to the National Assembly in December 2016. The vagaries surrounding the international oil market as well as the drama and intrigues associated with the National Assembly’s vow to check “budget padding” combined to delay the passage of the Appropriation Bill.

When it was eventually passed and sent to the Presidency, giving assent to it became another issue with the power struggle in Aso Rock pitching proponents of the Acting President signing the bill into law and another even more powerful group insisting that ailing president Muhammadu Buhari, still attending to his health challenge in London will endorse the bill.

For the first time in the country’s history, the budget was delayed, not by issues associated with its content, but by who – between an acting president and a president who had, in line with the provisions of the Constitution, transferred power to his deputy in order to attend to his health – should attend to it. While the needless controversy lasted, precious time was lost to tackling the numerous challenges facing the economy.

Even now that Acting President Osinbajo has given assent after sanity prevailed, the budget is still enmeshed in a fresh circle of controversy as the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola said funds allocated for some critical infrastructural projects were severely scaled down by the National Assembly to the point that execution of the projects can no longer be guaranteed.

We are immensely disappointed, as indeed all Nigerians are, with the unnecessary convoluted path the 2017 budget was taken through by the Federal Government. As best, it smacks of a rudderless leadership and lack of direction for a critical working tool as the budget to be so handled. That the recession that has crippled the nation’s economy has persisted for so long is partly down to the atmosphere of uncertainty generated by the poor handling of the budget.

The country is facing dire challenges on the economic front as on the political side as well. What Nigerians need and which the Federal Government owes them is a sober, organised and focused approach to charting a fresh course for the country, evolving strategies that would renew the people’s hope and creating a platform that would unshackle the latent energies and entrepreneurial capacity of the people.

Hardly any other instrument is more effective in accomplishing these than the budget. The Federal Government should realise that the budget is not a mere ritual demanded by the constitution, but a veritable instrument for driving growth and creating a new economic and social order.

Having decided that budget proposals will now be tabled before the National Assembly every October, beginning with this year, we hope the Federal Government will keep its word and shield the budgetary process from undue political bickering and officialdom.

Under the circumstances, we can no longer hold out much hope on the 2017 budget having appreciable impact on the economy with so much time lost to giving effect to its objectives.