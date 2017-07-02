Egbema Community Endorses Okowa/ Otuaro For 2019

BY SAM DUVWODE PEOPLE of the Egbema community

in Warri North Local Government

Area of Delta State have passed

a vote of confidence on the Delta State

Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his

deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, as well as

endorsed them for the 2019, governorship

election.

The endorsement and vote of confidence

which were unanimously passed

in a meeting held between the Egbema

community and the state government

had in attendance, the Acting Governor of

Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, as well

as stakeholders and members of Egbema

community.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of

Egbema community on the outcome of

the meeting, former Commissioner for

Special Duties, Hon. Joel Bisina, Executive

Director, Project, Delta State Oil Producing

Areas Development Commission

(DESOPADEC), Hon. Philip Gbasin and

Bishop (Dr.) Godwin Soroaye, noted that

the meeting was to x-ray the activities and

developmental strides of the state governor

and also to use the opportunity to

express their appreciation and confidence

in the leadership quality of the governor

and his deputy.

According to them, the vote of confidence

passed on the governor and his

deputy is borne out of the land mark

achievements of the state government under

their leadership within these last two

years in office. They noted that it has never

been this good, asserting that Governor

Okowa is one Deltan who has unyielding

commitment to the state and the country’s

greatness.

They commended Governor Okowa for

his exemplary leadership and concern for

the people of the state, saying that he has

continued to demonstrate competence in

driving the affairs of the state in spite of the

economic downturn plaguing the nation.

While commending the Acting Governor

for being a good team player and effective

pillar to the governor, the Egbema community

showered encomiums on the governor

for his hard work, sincerity of purpose,

administrative acumen and political disposition.

They eulogised the governor for motivating

the people, uniting the various tribes,

injecting true spirit of oneness, providing

the focus for progress, solving problems in

a given time frame and instilling honesty

in government officials, as well as political

office holders in the state.

While resolving that the developmental

strides and land mark achievement of the

governor has orchestrated his endorsement

for 2019, They however urged all Deltans to

support the state government in its efforts

to bring prosperity to all Deltans, adding

that, despite the economic challenge in the

country, Dr. Okowa and his deputy have

shown that they are committed to driving

the state to greater heights.