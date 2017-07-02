BY SAM DUVWODE PEOPLE of the Egbema community
in Warri North Local Government
Area of Delta State have passed
a vote of confidence on the Delta State
Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his
deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, as well as
endorsed them for the 2019, governorship
election.
The endorsement and vote of confidence
which were unanimously passed
in a meeting held between the Egbema
community and the state government
had in attendance, the Acting Governor of
Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, as well
as stakeholders and members of Egbema
community.
Speaking to newsmen on behalf of
Egbema community on the outcome of
the meeting, former Commissioner for
Special Duties, Hon. Joel Bisina, Executive
Director, Project, Delta State Oil Producing
Areas Development Commission
(DESOPADEC), Hon. Philip Gbasin and
Bishop (Dr.) Godwin Soroaye, noted that
the meeting was to x-ray the activities and
developmental strides of the state governor
and also to use the opportunity to
express their appreciation and confidence
in the leadership quality of the governor
and his deputy.
According to them, the vote of confidence
passed on the governor and his
deputy is borne out of the land mark
achievements of the state government under
their leadership within these last two
years in office. They noted that it has never
been this good, asserting that Governor
Okowa is one Deltan who has unyielding
commitment to the state and the country’s
greatness.
They commended Governor Okowa for
his exemplary leadership and concern for
the people of the state, saying that he has
continued to demonstrate competence in
driving the affairs of the state in spite of the
economic downturn plaguing the nation.
While commending the Acting Governor
for being a good team player and effective
pillar to the governor, the Egbema community
showered encomiums on the governor
for his hard work, sincerity of purpose,
administrative acumen and political disposition.
They eulogised the governor for motivating
the people, uniting the various tribes,
injecting true spirit of oneness, providing
the focus for progress, solving problems in
a given time frame and instilling honesty
in government officials, as well as political
office holders in the state.
While resolving that the developmental
strides and land mark achievement of the
governor has orchestrated his endorsement
for 2019, They however urged all Deltans to
support the state government in its efforts
to bring prosperity to all Deltans, adding
that, despite the economic challenge in the
country, Dr. Okowa and his deputy have
shown that they are committed to driving
the state to greater heights.