Delta Monarchs Comdemn Hate Speeches, Endorse Nation’s Restructuring

THE Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has

thrown its weight behind calls for the restructuring

of the country.

In an eight-point communiqué at the end of the council’s

meeting in Asaba, the royal fathers called on the Federal

Government to revisit the reports and recommendations

of past national conferences with a view to coming out

with modalities for the restructuring within the shortest

possible time.

The communiqué read by chairman of the council and

Obi of Owa, Dr. Efeizomor II, said restructuring remained

the panacea to addressing the various agitations from

different sections of the country, adding that the strength

of the nation lay in her diversity.

The traditional rulers condemned the eviction notice to

Igbos in the North allegedly issued by a group of Northern

youths and stressed the need for caution, insisting that

such negativity represented an ill-wind that would blow

no one any good.

The monarchs also criticised the hate speeches by

some Nigerians and warned against inflammable statements

that could worsen the already tense situation in

the country.

The monarchs appealed to citizens to preach peace and

engage in acts capable of promoting unity and indivisibility

of the nation.

They commended the peace overtures of Acting President

Yemi Osinbanjo to aggrieved Nigerians and called on

the people to support the Federal Government in the effort

to achieve cohesion among the diverse ethnic nationalities

in the country.

The royal fathers also appreciated the Delta State Governor,

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for successfully piloting the

affairs of the state in the last two years and appealed to the

Delta State government to redouble efforts in repositioning

the state owned Radio and TV stations in the state to

bring policies, programmes and activities of government

closer to the people