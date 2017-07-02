THE Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has
thrown its weight behind calls for the restructuring
of the country.
In an eight-point communiqué at the end of the council’s
meeting in Asaba, the royal fathers called on the Federal
Government to revisit the reports and recommendations
of past national conferences with a view to coming out
with modalities for the restructuring within the shortest
possible time.
The communiqué read by chairman of the council and
Obi of Owa, Dr. Efeizomor II, said restructuring remained
the panacea to addressing the various agitations from
different sections of the country, adding that the strength
of the nation lay in her diversity.
The traditional rulers condemned the eviction notice to
Igbos in the North allegedly issued by a group of Northern
youths and stressed the need for caution, insisting that
such negativity represented an ill-wind that would blow
no one any good.
The monarchs also criticised the hate speeches by
some Nigerians and warned against inflammable statements
that could worsen the already tense situation in
the country.
The monarchs appealed to citizens to preach peace and
engage in acts capable of promoting unity and indivisibility
of the nation.
They commended the peace overtures of Acting President
Yemi Osinbanjo to aggrieved Nigerians and called on
the people to support the Federal Government in the effort
to achieve cohesion among the diverse ethnic nationalities
in the country.
The royal fathers also appreciated the Delta State Governor,
Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for successfully piloting the
affairs of the state in the last two years and appealed to the
Delta State government to redouble efforts in repositioning
the state owned Radio and TV stations in the state to
bring policies, programmes and activities of government
closer to the people