That Baseless Attack By Faceless Propagandists

THE Okowa administration was inaugurated 26 months ago with a debt overhang of more than N500 billion inherited from its predecessor. Besides, the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, mounted the saddle of leadership at a time when the price of oil had crashed to less than $35 per barrel with statutory allocation to the state declining by more than 50 per cent. Moreover, the government inherited a backlog of unpaid emoluments to retirees.

Yet in the midst of the sharp drop in the finances of the state, the Okowa administration has forged ahead with the execution of infrastructural projects in keeping with his campaign promises to bring Prosperity to all Deltans. Road and drainage projects spread across the three senatorial districts of the state as well as the massive upgrade of education facilities especially the technical colleges, and job creation programmes that have gainfully engaged hundreds of youths are among the numerous, laudable achievements of Governor Okowa in just two years.

Specifically, the government has awarded since its inception 98 road contracts covering 612 kilometres out of which 245 kilometres have been completed, certified and commissioned. In Asaba, the state capital, for instance, the Cable Point axis of the Nnebisi Road has been dualised while several intercity access roads have been asphalted. In Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state, road reconstruction and upgrade are ongoing. The dualisation of the Effurun-Enerhen road further testifies to the accomplishments of the administration.

Well-meaning Deltans have hailed the achievements of the government. Some almost described the success as miraculous in the light of the terribly dwindled resources of the state. But against the backdrop of the accomplishments of the government, a faceless group that calls itself Coalition of Registered Political Parties recently chose to attack the administration for no justifiable reason.

A

mong other allegations, the group said that the government was dominated by the governor’s kinsmen; that the promised prosperity is nowhere to be found and that Asaba looks like the worst capital in Nigeria judging by the large infrastructural deficit. At a glance, it would seem the piece of propaganda was intended for a regime other than the Okowa-led government.

T

he government, ab initio, was founded on the revered principles of fairness, equity and justice. There is even distribution of appointments into the executive council, advisers and other political positions. These are verifiable facts. Here the faceless group got it all wrong.

The group also goofed on the issue of prosperity. Perhaps, it thought Governor Okowa would simply pluck the people’s money and share among the citizenry. The fact is that the various policies, programmes and developmental projects add up to create opportunities for the people to prosper.

The group’s comment on Asaba is an undisguised attempt at misinformation on a subject that the people can readily see, touch and feel. It is a very poor effort to stand the truth on its head. Visitors to the city would attest to the significant upgrade and expansion of its connecting roads, for instance, and the ongoing beautification programme.

While we hold in high esteem constructive criticism as a tenet of democratic governance, we abhor and condemn destructive cynicism, which the group of attention seekers sought to embark on in their unwholesome mission to discredit a focused, performing government. In any case, such baseless attacks should not be unexpected in a diverse political space where opponents apply every method in their bag of tricks to score cheap political points.

We implore the Okowa administration to ignore the agents of propaganda and their ugly antics to avoid being distracted. The best strategy yet to silence the attention seekers and their types is to clutch down on the massive developmental drive that has been on in the last 26 months and which we expect would be in full throttle till May 2019 and beyond.