Delta Wins 2017 Outstanding State Govt Healthcare Programme Award

THE Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, introduced under the administration of the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa has won the 2017 Outstanding State Government Healthcare Programme of the Year Award for its innovative health Insurance programme.

The award, which was presented at the just concluded Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) in Lagos, was in recognition of the state’s outstanding service delivery in the field of healthcare in Nigeria and the state Supported Health Insurance Scheme, under the Delta State Contributory Health Commission which is now in its sixth month of operation.

Delta State Government commenced its state Supported Health Insurance Scheme on January 1, 2017, the first state to commence such a programme in Nigeria and now has over 60,000 enrollees registered and receiving healthcare services across the state.

Activities to scale up the scheme’s portfolio are currently at an advanced stage, with emphasis on the vulnerable members of the society to ensure that no one is left behind.The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) is an annual event which celebrates distinguished personalities and organisations who have contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigeria health sector in the year under review.

Speaking while receiving the award on behalf of the state government, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Olorogun (Dr.) Isaac Akpoveta, thanked the organisers for the recognition given to the great strides of Dr. Okowa towards institutionalising in the state, the Health Insurance Scheme he started as Chairman, Senate Committee on Health.

He assured that the Delta State Contributory Health Commission will ensure continuous advancement of the state Health Insurance Scheme for all residents of the state. The Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Delta State Contributory Health Commission, Dr. Ben Nkechika, expressed delight over the recognition given to the state and enjoined all Deltans to get involved in the health scheme as the strategic roll-out activities of the scheme continues across the state.