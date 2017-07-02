Nigeria ‘Need To Do Extra’ Against Cameroon, Says Nwankwo Kanu

THE Arsenal legend expects a tough test in the Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions, and has urged them to get the result

Nwankwo Kanu says Nigeria need to do more to get a good result against Cameroon as they attempt to secure qualification for the World Cup 2018.

The Super Eagles top Group B with six points, and know that a win against the Indomitable Lions would brighten their chances of securing a ticket in Russia.

Uninspired by Gernot Rohr’s men defeat to South Africa in last month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo, the two-time Africa’s best player insists the team must do all it takes to get the job job.

‘’It was not a good result [against South Africa], it is a sad one if you are Nigerian,’’ Kanu told media.

‘’If you were in my shoes, you will know that it was a hurting result. All the same, it is a very big wake-up call not only for the players, but for everybody.

‘’The match against Cameroon is a very crucial one and right now, I believe that we have learnt from our mistakes and we need to work on them.

“Everybody have to come out and support them, the players have to do what they have to do because we need the result.

“[Super Eagles] should know that Cameroon are not pushovers knowing that they won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. So we need to do extra to make sure that we get something from it.”