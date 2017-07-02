Elumelu Commends Afreximbank, Urges Other DFIs To Support African Businesses

AT the 24th Annual

General Meeting of

the African Export-

Import Bank (Afrexim),

held in Rwanda, Tony O.

Elumelu, CON, Chairman

of Heirs Holdings and the

Tony Elumelu Foundation,

congratulated Afrexim for

the critical support that

the Bank, led by President

Oramah, provides for African

businesses and its

significant contribution to

the development of crossborder

trade and investment

in Africa.

Mr Elumelu highlighted

the role of African institutions,

such as Afrexim, commenting

that the Bank’s

mission was further evidence

of Africa’s own ability

to provide long-term,

strategic financing to Africa’s

economic and social

development. “Afrexim

brings a unique and highly

relevant perspective to the

challenge of supporting intra-

African trade flow and

ensuring value is created in

and exported from our Continent”

said Mr Elumelu. “I

urge other development

finance institutions, particularly

the Bank’s African

peers, to follow its example

in providing transformational

forms of funding to

African businesses.”

Mr Elumelu spoke on

the topic “Cross-Border

Investments as a Driver

of Intra-African Trade and

Industrialisation: Reflections

from a Continental

Business Leader”, where

he championed the agenda

of the private sector, as the

key contributor to Africa’s

ability to attract and implement

sustainable investment.

Mr Elumelu, who

created Heirs Holdings,

cited his own approach

to long-term investment

in critical sectors, such

as power, finance and resources,

across twenty African

countries. According

to Mr Elumelu, Africa must

grow cross-border trade

and investment, and attract

both local and international

investors.

“An investment is not just

about profit and returns. It

is also about sustainability,”

he explained. “What I want

to see is Africans investing

in Africa. We appreciate

and welcome partnerships,

but there is a generation

of African businessmen

and women, who have the

capability and ambition to

lead and transform Africa’s

future. Let your money

work in Africa”.

Elumelu also highlighted

the importance of entrepreneurship.