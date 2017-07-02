HOW you feel when you wake up says a lot about the
night you had and the day to come. Sleep plays a
vital role in good health and well-being throughout
your life. Getting enough quality sleep at the right times
can help protect your mental health, physical health, quality
of life, and safety.
The way you feel while you are awake depends in part
on what happens while you were sleeping. During sleep,
your body is working to support healthy brain function
and maintain your physical health. In children and teens,
sleep also helps support growth and development.
Keep Your Figure
Watching your weight can be as simple as getting a good
night’s sleep. Lack of sleep can make you put on weight by
drastically slowing your metabolism down, according to a
study. The researchers suggested getting plenty of sleep
might prevent weight gain.
For example, sleep is involved in healing and repair of
your heart and blood vessels. Ongoing sleep deficiency is
linked to an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease,
high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke.
Sleep deficiency also increases the risk of obesity. For
example, one study of teenagers showed that with each
hour of sleep lost, the odds of becoming obese went up.
Sleep deficiency increases the risk of obesity in other age
groups as well.
Sleep helps maintain a healthy balance of the hormones
that make you feel hungry (ghrelin) or full (leptin). When
you do not get enough sleep, your level of ghrelin goes up
and your level of leptin goes down. This makes you feel
hungrier than when you are well-rested.
Sleep also affects how your body reacts to insulin, the
hormone that controls your blood glucose (sugar) level.
Sleep deficiency results in a higher than normal blood
sugar level, which may increase your risk for diabetes.
Sleep also supports healthy growth and development.
Deep sleep triggers the body to release the hormone that
promotes normal growth in children and teens. This hormone
also boosts muscle mass and helps repair cells and
tissues in children, teens, and adults. Sleep also plays a
role in puberty and fertility.
Your immune system relies on sleep to stay healthy.
This system defends your body against foreign or harmful
substances. Ongoing sleep deficiency can change the way
in which your immune system responds. For example, if
you have sleep deficient, you may have trouble fighting
common infections.
Helps One Concentrate Better
We have all woken up after a good night’s sleep ready
to take on the world. A bad night’s sleep can leave you
struggling all day. More than half of us will have problems
concentrating after sleeping badly.
Sleep helps your brain work properly. While you are
sleeping, your brain is preparing for the next day. It is
forming new pathways to help you learn and remember
information.
Studies show that a good night’s sleep improves learning.
Whether you are learning mathematics, how to play
the piano, how to perfect your golf swing, or how to drive
a car, sleep helps enhance your learning and problemsolving
skills. Sleep also helps you pay attention, make
decisions, and be creative.
Studies also show that sleep deficiency alters activity in
some parts of the brain. If you have sleep deficient, you
may have trouble making decisions, solving problems,
controlling your emotions and behavior, and coping with
change. Sleep deficiency also has been linked to depression,
suicide, and risk-taking behavior.
Children and teens who have sleep deficient may have
problems getting along with others. They may feel angry
and impulsive, have mood swings, feel sad or depressed,
or lack motivation. They also may have problems paying
attention, and they may get lower grades and feel
stressed.
Promotes Good Mood
Most people blame lack of sleep when they feel irritable. The lack of sleep and the
ensuing tiredness is likely
impacting on people’s judgment,
problem-solving and
creativity.
Getting enough quality
sleep at the right times
helps you function well
throughout the day. People
who are deficient in sleep
are less productive at work
and school. They take longer
to finish tasks, have a
slower reaction time, and
make more mistakes.
After several nights of
losing sleep – even a loss
of just one to two hours
per night – your ability to
function suffers as if you
have not slept at all for a
day or two.
Lack of sleep also may
lead to microsleep. Microsleep
refers to brief
moments of sleep that occur
when you are normally awake. You cannot control
microsleep, and you might not be aware of it.
Microsleep can affect how you function. If you are listening
to a lecture, for example, you might miss some of the
information or feel like you do not understand the point.
In reality, though, you may have slept through part of the
lecture and not been aware of it.
Some people are not even aware of the risks of sleep
deficiency. In fact, they may not even realize that they have
sleep deficient. Even with limited or poor-quality sleep,
they may still think that they can function well.
Enhances Ability to Make Better Decisions
We have all heard of sleeping on a problem, in the hope
that come morning the solution will be clear. Well scientists
have found that when you do this your brain still looks
for a solution, even when you are asleep. Even if you do not
wake up with an answer, a good night’s sleep will equip
your brain to assess the problem afresh.
Makes One Live Longer
Regularly sleeping less than you should is associated
with a shorter lifespan, although it is not clear whether
little sleep is the cause, or an effect of other illnesses.
Studies have found people who routinely sleep for fewer
than six hours a night have a higher risk of dying sooner
than people of a similar age who sleep for seven or eight
hours a night.