Benefits Of Sleep

HOW you feel when you wake up says a lot about the

night you had and the day to come. Sleep plays a

vital role in good health and well-being throughout

your life. Getting enough quality sleep at the right times

can help protect your mental health, physical health, quality

of life, and safety.

The way you feel while you are awake depends in part

on what happens while you were sleeping. During sleep,

your body is working to support healthy brain function

and maintain your physical health. In children and teens,

sleep also helps support growth and development.

Keep Your Figure

Watching your weight can be as simple as getting a good

night’s sleep. Lack of sleep can make you put on weight by

drastically slowing your metabolism down, according to a

study. The researchers suggested getting plenty of sleep

might prevent weight gain.

For example, sleep is involved in healing and repair of

your heart and blood vessels. Ongoing sleep deficiency is

linked to an increased risk of heart disease, kidney disease,

high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke.

Sleep deficiency also increases the risk of obesity. For

example, one study of teenagers showed that with each

hour of sleep lost, the odds of becoming obese went up.

Sleep deficiency increases the risk of obesity in other age

groups as well.

Sleep helps maintain a healthy balance of the hormones

that make you feel hungry (ghrelin) or full (leptin). When

you do not get enough sleep, your level of ghrelin goes up

and your level of leptin goes down. This makes you feel

hungrier than when you are well-rested.

Sleep also affects how your body reacts to insulin, the

hormone that controls your blood glucose (sugar) level.

Sleep deficiency results in a higher than normal blood

sugar level, which may increase your risk for diabetes.

Sleep also supports healthy growth and development.

Deep sleep triggers the body to release the hormone that

promotes normal growth in children and teens. This hormone

also boosts muscle mass and helps repair cells and

tissues in children, teens, and adults. Sleep also plays a

role in puberty and fertility.

Your immune system relies on sleep to stay healthy.

This system defends your body against foreign or harmful

substances. Ongoing sleep deficiency can change the way

in which your immune system responds. For example, if

you have sleep deficient, you may have trouble fighting

common infections.

Helps One Concentrate Better

We have all woken up after a good night’s sleep ready

to take on the world. A bad night’s sleep can leave you

struggling all day. More than half of us will have problems

concentrating after sleeping badly.

Sleep helps your brain work properly. While you are

sleeping, your brain is preparing for the next day. It is

forming new pathways to help you learn and remember

information.

Studies show that a good night’s sleep improves learning.

Whether you are learning mathematics, how to play

the piano, how to perfect your golf swing, or how to drive

a car, sleep helps enhance your learning and problemsolving

skills. Sleep also helps you pay attention, make

decisions, and be creative.

Studies also show that sleep deficiency alters activity in

some parts of the brain. If you have sleep deficient, you

may have trouble making decisions, solving problems,

controlling your emotions and behavior, and coping with

change. Sleep deficiency also has been linked to depression,

suicide, and risk-taking behavior.

Children and teens who have sleep deficient may have

problems getting along with others. They may feel angry

and impulsive, have mood swings, feel sad or depressed,

or lack motivation. They also may have problems paying

attention, and they may get lower grades and feel

stressed.

Promotes Good Mood

Most people blame lack of sleep when they feel irritable. The lack of sleep and the

ensuing tiredness is likely

impacting on people’s judgment,

problem-solving and

creativity.

Getting enough quality

sleep at the right times

helps you function well

throughout the day. People

who are deficient in sleep

are less productive at work

and school. They take longer

to finish tasks, have a

slower reaction time, and

make more mistakes.

After several nights of

losing sleep – even a loss

of just one to two hours

per night – your ability to

function suffers as if you

have not slept at all for a

day or two.

Lack of sleep also may

lead to microsleep. Microsleep

refers to brief

moments of sleep that occur

when you are normally awake. You cannot control

microsleep, and you might not be aware of it.

Microsleep can affect how you function. If you are listening

to a lecture, for example, you might miss some of the

information or feel like you do not understand the point.

In reality, though, you may have slept through part of the

lecture and not been aware of it.

Some people are not even aware of the risks of sleep

deficiency. In fact, they may not even realize that they have

sleep deficient. Even with limited or poor-quality sleep,

they may still think that they can function well.

Enhances Ability to Make Better Decisions

We have all heard of sleeping on a problem, in the hope

that come morning the solution will be clear. Well scientists

have found that when you do this your brain still looks

for a solution, even when you are asleep. Even if you do not

wake up with an answer, a good night’s sleep will equip

your brain to assess the problem afresh.

Makes One Live Longer

Regularly sleeping less than you should is associated

with a shorter lifespan, although it is not clear whether

little sleep is the cause, or an effect of other illnesses.

Studies have found people who routinely sleep for fewer

than six hours a night have a higher risk of dying sooner

than people of a similar age who sleep for seven or eight

hours a night.