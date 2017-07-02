We Should Provide Enabling Environment For Okowa To Succeed —Ejakpovi

DR. Nelson Ejakpovi a trained Pharmacist, is the Chairman,

Governing Council, Delta State School of Health

Technology, Ofuoma-Ughelli. He recently granted

an interview to our Government House Correspondent,

FIDELIS EGUGBO where he talked about the two years

administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

and what is going on at the institution he is at the helm

of affairs. He described the school as the cheapest in the

country and one of the best places to acquire knowledge

for the health sector. Excerpts:

Governor IfeanyiOkowa has done two years of his

four-year tenure as the Governor of Delta State. How

do you rate his performance so far?

Going by the prevailing circumstances in the country,

especially with the country in recession, I will score the

Governor 80 per cent. The Governor has done a lot in

human capital development. Human capital development

is the foundation for a people if we must grow. He

started very well with the empowerment programmes and

from there our youths are empowered to be employers

of labour. He has also done very well in the provision of

infrastructure, especially, road construction. These have

ensured that the youths are engaged which, in a way, he

has used to tackle security challenges because, you know,

if they are not engaged, the security of you and I will be

jeopardized.

In the area of education, we are very proud of him. We

are very proud of him, because, he has not only appointed

the right people to help him pilot the affairs of these institutions

but he has got government to also look at areas

where there are challenges to see that the institutions

get to the level where they can compete favourably with

the best in any part of the world. You can see that our

technical schools that were dilapidated or abandoned

have been brought back to life, they have been brought

back to fantastic states and the standards and equipment

put in those schools are very high because, we must move

beyond paper qualifications to acquiring skills. We can

only build the nation when we have people with skills;

so, sincerely, apart from all of that, the Polytechnics, the

universities, even the secondary and primary schools,

are wearing new looks and government’s presence is

being felt.

Talking about education, as the Chairman, Governing

Council, Delta State School of Health Technology,

Ofuoma, a position which you have held for more than

one year, has the state government done anything in

that institution?

Yes! Governor Okowa’s administration has made a lot of

impact. Don’t forget the fact that School of Health Technology

is very special to Senator Okowa because, actually, he

was the person that raised the standard of that institution

when he was the Commissioner for Health. He made that

school what it is today and coincidentally, I was the Chairman,

Governing Council of the institution then. When we

got there, there was no enabling law for the school. It was

more or less like a primary school, not to say a secondary

school, then; I remember I went back to him and told

him of my challenges and I told him that school does not

deserve to have a board, what will I be doing there? And

he said, ‘oh Nelson, let us build it if you think there is a

problem.’ We catalogued what was needed in the school

and he (Governor Okowa as the Commissioner for Health)

took everything to the Governor then, Chief James Onanefe

Ibori; I tell you, what you see in that school today was

where we stopped in 2007. Coming back in 2016, it was

so surprising that no value was added; so, we were faced

with another huge challenge just like in 2003 and, as God

will have it, Senator Okowa is now the Governor. It was

surprising to note that nearly all the courses offered in

to His Excellency, the Governor, Senator Dr. IfeanyiOkowa

and he asked us what it will take for the courses to be

accredited. We put together the equipment that were

required, the study aids and they came to about N47 million

which we took to him for approval. It required speed

because, we had barely four months for the team from

the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB) to

visit the school. They were coming this time to reassess

the school and when we informed the Governor, he took

actions and money was released for us to equip the school

for the accreditation. If you go back to the school today,

you will discover that most of the equipment that are

needed have been provided, We also found out that the

NABTEB has as basic requirement, too, for the courses to

be accredited, the need for an E-Library. That was in line

,too, with my ambition because, when I was the Chairman

during the tenure of Governor James Onanefe Ibori, the

sale of handout in the school was proscribed because, I

saw them as just repetition of obsolete ideas. Science is on

the move and very dynamic. I happen to be in the medical

field and we know that every day there is a break through

with research; so, we took it as a challenge and knowing

that NABTEB also has it as a requirement for accreditation,

although costly and it was not part of what we sent

to government for approval, we had to look inward and to

the glory of God, today, the school is the only institution in

the state that has a full fledged functional E-Library with

near 50 computers.

Since government did not release money for such

project, how were you able to fund it?

You know we also have some goodwillsout there. I happen

to know a friend who is into computer business, into

ICT and the school raised some of the money and he agreed

to set it up and he gave us time to gradually pay back. I am

glad to tell you today that we have almost finished paying

through our little internally- generated revenue.

We learnt there were challenges in the school as a

result of increase in school fees?

Governor IfeanyiOkowa’s administration is out to add

value to Delta State. Some of our children are in different

schools and that tells you the importance of education

and health sector is one very vital sector

of human endeavour that we must not

take for granted. These individuals that

we are churning out of School of Health

Technology are going to be in charge of

people’s lives tomorrow. Given today’s

economic reality, we looked at what

was on ground and what the students

were paying which was N20, 000 per

sessionand agreed that it was unrealistic

because, this N20, 000 if I may

spell it out for you, is not necessarily

for the school; it includes examination

fees, development levy, sports, medical,

laboratory, entrepreneurship and

several others. We have computerized

everything in the school from the sales

of forms to the collection of results to

reduce malpractices; so, we had to have

a good computer department not only

to check all these things but to get the

students to be computer -literate in line

with 21st century ICT. If they are not in

tune with computer education, they will

not get the best in education to enable

them compete favourably in the labour

market and to be self -employed. Government

doesn’t have all the money to

set up what is needed for the students

to be properly equipped for future challenges;

so, we felt we could charge N35,

000 per session to enable us raise funds

in line with the economic situation of the country. What

they were paying was N20, 000 and what we asked them

to pay was N35, 000 for the year and for God’s sake, which

kindergarten school collects N20, 000 per term not to talk

about N20, 000 per session? The N35, 000 is per session

not per semester, so, it is less than N20, 000 per semester.

We are talking about developing manpower for the health

sector. To my surprise, there was an uproar that the fees

was too much and it really beats my imagination because,

even at N35, 000 per session, the institution still remains

the cheapest in the federation.

Did you discuss with the Students Union Government?

You see, we are the Governing Council. Our main business

is to formulate policies and give a direction that will

be useful and of importance to the moving forward of the

school. We discovered that there was a communication

gap which made the students to react. We called the students

to a meeting and, after our discussion, we pegged the

fees at N27, 000 per session. We have also resolved to be

meeting regularly with the students for them to be aware

of what we are doing which generally, is in their interest.

At present, we have full accreditation for the school and

we are working to see how to get approval for the number

of students to be increased. My dream for the institution

is to take it to the zenith; we are working for it to be full

fledged College of Health Sciences and Technology which

will help the school to have access to funds from different

sources. At present, we can’t access funds from different

sources because it is a monotechnic. The Council has just

sent a bill to His Excellency to repeal the existing one so

that the school can become a College because, making it

such will be a win-win situation for everybody. With the

bill, we will diversify; we will be given some business

courses to be offered in the school and we will have faculties

and open the institution as a research centre. On July

7, entrance examination for the institution will be held

and I can tell you that the situation is only getting better

in the institution.

Is there crisis between the Governing Council and

management the institution?

In every human endeavour, misunderstanding is bound

to occur at a certain stage in life. Today, the Council, Management

and students of the institution are in one accord

for us to achieve the best for the institution and humanity.

We are grateful to His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and

all those who contributing to the growth of the institution

for their efforts.

On a last note, what are your expectations from

Governor Okowa’s administration in the next two

years?

I hope our revenue improves because a lot is calling for

attention, despite all that the governor is doing. I hope our

brothers in the creeks will stop destroying pipelines so

that there will be more fund for him to execute projects.

Our roads need to fixed, he is passionate about education

and the future of any society is the level of education the

people acquire. I am confident that the Governor is prudent

in managing resources and we hope that all loopholes

will be plugged for us to get what is due us. The Governor

wants to work, he knows what to do; all that he needs is

fund, peaceful environment and our support for us to get

