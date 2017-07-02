Delta Assembly Passes Two Bills

ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE State House of Assembly in its plenary yesterday, adopted reports on a bill for the establishment of Delta State Sickle Cell Centre and passed two bills- the Delta State Public Occupational Safety Bill, 2017 and Delta State Manufacturing and Use of Deep Canoes Regulatory Bill, 2017 for first reading.

While Hon. Angela Nwaka seconded the motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere, motions for the two bills were seconded by Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri and Okagbare Uviejitobor.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alphonsus Ojo, said that the committee, in order to present a bill that would meet the aspirations of both Deltans and non-Deltans who are victims of the ravaging sickle cell disease, expanded the spectrum of coverage by overhauling the entire bill to be in line with present best practices in health management in areas of control, prevention and management of sickle cell.

Ojo said that in achieving the goals, the committee undertook a thorough consultation with relevant stakeholders, including professional bodies, within and outside the state, working visit to major sickle cell centres and establishments, collation of memoranda from relevant groups, NGOs and Ministry of Health, Delta State.The committee, however, proposed, after a careful scrutiny of the relevant materials, that certain amendments be made as contained in annexure 1, indicating deletions and insertions.

The bill is slated for Committee of the House and third reading on Tuesday 12, July, 2017.