Our Fears Over Proposed LG Autonomy –Delta Teachers

SAM DUVWODE/ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe, has called on the state government to ensure that the payment of primary school teachers salaries be taken over by the state governments in order to prevent the education sub-sector from what he termed imminent collapse.

He observed that primary school teachers were being owed salaries for months in a number of states, adding that it will not only affect the survival of teachers, but ‘portends great danger for the future of the masses if under-privileged children in the country are not properly educated.

The NUT Chairman expressed the fear that continued ceding of primary school management and funding to local government will spell doom for the sector.

Speaking during the mass rally by primary school teachers

in Delta State at Government House, Asaba. yesterday, the NUT boss stated that the teachers are not against local government autonomy, but however

noted that ceding primary school management

to local government will take teaching to the dark era of poor funding, strike and total neglect of the sector.

He said that they decided to draw the attention

of the governor, Speaker and other stakeholders to the development, with a view to addressing the issue, which, he said, had, over the years, generated seeming confusion and caused setbacks to the all-important education sub-sector.

“First and foremost, the NUT wishes to commend

your Excellency for the efforts made by your state in partnership with the federal and local governments in the implementation of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme through the payment of your counter-part funds and other budgetary allocations, released yearly for the provision and maintenance of basic education

for the benefit of the children.”

“It could be recalled that between 1990 and 1994, when primary education came under the control of the local governments, the school system

witnessed poor funding and total neglect, which led to industrial crises because the local government councils failed to accord primary education the priority of place it deserved; despite an increase in the allocation to the local

government councils, from the Federation Account by five per cent to enable the council play their role,” he said.

According to him, the local governments neither have the capacity nor the political will to fund and manage primary schools in the country, stressing that any attempt as such is tantamount to consigning primary education to the abyss of total collapse.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has said that the payment of primary school teachers’

salaries remains the responsibility of local governmentS, based on the constitutional mandate

of the different tiers of government.

The State Acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, made the disclosure yesterday when the state leadership of NUT and some primary school teachers staged a peaceful rally to Government

House, Asaba.

The Acting Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, said that the management

of primary and secondary education has been the function of the state government, adding that government has been augmenting salaries of primary school teachers, even when it was not its duty to do so.

Barr. Otuaro stated that government has not failed to pay workers’ salaries because it was its statutory role, adding that any insinuation that government was owing primary school teachers was not true.

He asserted that the agitation of the teachers as regard autonomy is a national and constitutional

matter and expressed government’s sympathy

with the primary school teachers, due to the inability of councils to pay them, stressing that despite the economic recession, the state government will continue to assist.

Otuaro lauded the union and the teachers for their peaceful disposition and assured them that government has the interest of teachers at all levels at heart, assuring that government will look into their presentation and offer its necessary input at the national level, for the benefit of all when the need arises.

Also the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly,

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has assured teachers in the state of the state legislature’s support in their quest for greater funding and viability.

He , however, denied allegations that the state government had turned deaf ears to their plight, stressing that the government would soon marshal

out modalities to ameliorate their issues.

The Speaker gave the assurance while addressing

members of NUT, during a mass rally at the gates of the state Assembly Complex.

Oborevwori, who broke security protocol by opening the gates of the State house of Assembly

Complex to the protesters, said that no good government will turn deaf ears to the issues confronting its people, adding that the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration is aware of the plight of the people and would address them when they are within his jurisdiction.

Comrade Jemirieyigbe had commended the Speaker for his humility and stated that the NUT is not totally against local government autonomy, but the union is concerned about the likelihood of scrapping the state Joint Local

Government Account, which would mean taking primary education back to the dark pre-1994 era.