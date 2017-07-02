Policies On Restructuring Out Soon, Says Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that the Federal Government would soon come out with policies to address the clamour by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.

Osinbajo made the disclosure at the presentation and launch of a book titled, Nigeria: “The Restructuring Controversy” in Abuja.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu. Osinbajo said that all the debates on the restructuring of the country by Nigerians were being noted by the Federal Government.

“We are looking at all contributions made by Nigerians across the country. Very soon, we will come out with policies to address the call for restructuring of the country.”

The Acting President warned that the Federal Government would not tolerate any act capable of causing disaffection among the various ethnic groups in the country.

He urged Nigerians to be committed and loyal to the cause of the country, stressing that separation was not the answer to the country’s challenges.

“It is in our interest as a nation to continue to dialogue for the unity and peace of the country. Equity, fairness and justice can only be achieved under a peaceful atmosphere. We must not do those things that will turn us against each other.”

Osinbajo said that government was working assiduously to ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes, lived better lives.

The Chairman of the occasion, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Head of State, said that peaceful co-existence between the various ethnic groups had been bastardised.

Abubakar was represented by Mr. Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Information and President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He noted that the culture of hard work had been eroded for selfish interest.

Abubakar advised the Federal Government to adopt modern technology to move the nation forward as oil was no longer lucrative in the international market.

Earlier, Mr. Mike Okiro, a former Inspector-General of Police and author of the book, said that the country currently demanded true patriotism from all citizens.

“Presently, our country demands from all citizens a strong display of true patriotism in whatever we are doing or saying.”

He urged Nigerians to sacrifice in order to move the country forward.

Okiro said that the book would assist the Federal Government to check the forces threatening peaceful co-existence, development and progress of Nigeria as a strong and virile nation.

He said that the bitter contest for power, ethnic and religious intolerance and mutual suspicion had hindered the country from attaining its full potential.

Okiro noted that, in spite of efforts by past administrations to address the problems, the challenges had continued to hold the nation down.

He blamed the elite for some of the problems bedeviling the country.

“Our elites fan the embers of ethnic and religious disharmony to achieve their group or personal interests at the expense of our national ethos,” he said.

The reviewer of the book, Mr. Sam Omatseye, who is also the Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Nation Newspapers, said that the book was about cry for justice and a denial of the cry for justice. He said that the book was about believe and those who hated believing.

In attendance were five former inspectors-general of police, traditional rulers, and National Assembly members, among others.

There has been strident clamour for restructuring of the country by Nigerians.

The book discusses the realities, challenges and prospects of contemporary questions and national discuss on restructuring Nigeria. (NAN)

Meanwhile, a coalition of 49 associations from the Middle Belt yesterday asked that their region of the country should not be seen as a part of Northern Nigeria, calling for the people of the zone to be identified as ‘Middle Belters’ and not northerners.

This aligns with the position of a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, who had stated on Sunday that the ethnic groups in the Middle Belt will not go with the North in an event of the breakup of Nigeria, as he chided the coalition of northern youths for issuing a quit notice to Igbo residing in the North

“They think when it comes to break-up, we will go along with the North. We have already told them that if they allow this country to break up, we are not going with the North. We are staying where we are. So, just take notice. If it comes to that, we will tell you that you are Arewa and we are ‘Middle-Belters,’” Gana had said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Youth President of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Mr. Nasiru Jagaba, addressed journalists in Kaduna, on behalf of the Middle Belt Patriotic Front, which is constituted by the 49 associations.

He listed the states in the Middle Belt as Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Niger, and added the Federal Capital Territory, Southern parts of Adamawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe states as components of the region.

Jagaba said, “Please let the world be advised that the Middle-Belt is not part of the North and nobody has our mandate to speak for us. We call on other geopolitical zones of the country to consider us as Middle Belters which is our identity.”

He pleaded with the South-West, South -South and South-East geopolitical zones to partner the Middle Belt to ensure the restructuring of the country. “It is no longer news that the peace, security, prosperity and unity of our beloved country, Nigeria is now badly threatened.

“Therefore, we the people of the Middle Belt of Nigeria comprising Kwara State, Kogi State, Benue State, Plateau State, Nasarawa State, Taraba State, Niger State, the Federal Capital Territory, the Southern parts of Adamawa State, Kaduna State, Kebbi State, Bauchi State, Gombe State, Yobe State and Borno State wish to lend our united voice behind the Middle Belt Forum and other affiliate groups to the following:

“We, the people of the Middle Belt of Nigeria, wish to let the world know that we are not a part of northern Nigeria and nobody in the northern part has the mandate to speak for us.

“We ,therefore, dissociate ourselves from the infamous so-called ‘Kaduna Declaration’ of the 6th of June 2017 that demanded the exit of our Igbo brothers and sisters from the northern part of Nigeria with a threat to their lives and properties.

“We commend recent moves by the Federal Government under the leadership of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to nip this challenge in the bud and we call on all Nigerians and those living in Nigeria to support the Federal Government to not only restore peace but to move Nigeria to greater heights.”