As Governor Okowa Clocks 58

Kelving Osemene

This is not a day of triumph; it is a day of dedication.

Here muster not the forces of party but the forces of humanity. Men’s hearts wait upon us; men’s lives hang in the balance; men’s hopes call upon us to say what we will do. Who shall live up to the great trust? Who dares fail to try. I summon all honest men, all patriotic, all forward looking men to my side. God helping me, I will not fail them, if they will but counsel and sustain me”.

Those were the illuminating words of President Woodrow Wilson of America on March 4, 1913 during his first inaugural address. This is an invitation to all patriots, men of good conscience to stand by the president and his administration coupled with a vow not to fail the people.

This timeless statement has today found eloquent expression among visionary, dedicated and patriotic leaders whose mission and vision revolve around providing solutions to the needs of humanity.

Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor

of Delta State, aptly fits into the mould of such visionary leaders of today, considering his unassailable pedigree of performance, excellence and positive transformation as a medical practitioner, secretary to local government, local government chairman, civil commissioner, secretary to the state government, distinguished senator of the federal republic of Nigeria and now Governor of Delta State.

Today as Deltans, nay Nigerians and indeed humanity, celebrate the 58th birthday of this rare gift to mankind, astute manager of men and materials, an icon of prosperity for all citizens, symbol of peace, sagacious leader and quintessential player in the political chessboard of our time, it is incumbent to reflect on what the governor stands for.

It is against this backdrop that rather than engaging in elaborate celebration of the occasion the governor has opted for a sober reflection devoid of unnecessary funfair and showmanship.

Today, the governor is indeed dedicating the occasion to more service to humanity and providing succour to the masses. By this, he has demonstrated that he is a solution

provider to the myriads of problems facing mankind. Congratulations Your Excellency and many happy returns.