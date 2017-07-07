Okowa Extols Senator James Manager At 57

Deltaeltaelta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Ebiowou Manager, CON as he turns 57 years yesterday June 7, 2017.

Okowa in a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu,

described the Chairman Senate Committee on Solid Minerals as a dependable

lawmaker, patriot and one of the most ranking Senators whose contributions

to the Senate remains indelible in the sands of time.

The Governor noted that Senator Manager

has served the state meritoriously in several capacities but distinguished himself as the pioneer Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP which set the pace for the party’s winning streak in Delta State. On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate you, Distinguished Senator James Manager

on the occasion of your 57th birthday

today July 7, 2017.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.”

The Governor wished Senator Manager “a very well deserved birthday”.