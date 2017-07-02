Impeachment Threat: Don’t Be Cowed, Enforce Constitutional Orders, CHRICED Tells Osinbajo

THE Resource Centre for Human

Rights & Civic Education

(CHRICED), yesterday, called on

the Acting President, Prof. YemiOsinbajo,

to refuse to be cowed, saying

Nigerians are fully behind him in his

efforts to uphold national security.

The Executive Director of the group,

Com. Ibrahim Zikirullahi said under

the constitution of the Federal Republic

of Nigeria, the Acting President is

empowered to deal with any threat

to the constitutional order in the

country.

Reacting to the recent provocative

outbursts from the National Assembly,

threatening to impeach him over

Ibrahim Magu’s continuous stay in office

as Chairman of the Economic and

Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),

CHRICED observed that such threat

was aim at undermining Nigeria’s

democratic and constitutional order,

and that, it should “not be treated with

with kid gloves.”

Zikirullahi, in a statement issued in

Abuja, added that in spite of President

Muhammadu Buhari’s health challenge,

there is no vacuum in government,

describing the senate threat as

a test for the sinister motive by the

Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki to

grab power through backdoor.

The group warned that “there

would be severe backlash from the

Nigerian people, should these desperate

elements make good their threat.

“We call on the Acting President, not

to treat this development with a tepid

response. In the interest of national

security, there is an immediate need

for the relevant agencies to be on

red alert to thwart the plans of the

enemies of our country.

“Despite President Buhari’s health

challenge, and the fact that his sworn

enemies, the perpetrators of corruption,

are daily wishing him dead,

there is a constitutionally-recognized

Acting President in place. “There is

no power vacuum whatsoever to

warrant the conversations that have

now become the main preoccupation

of the National Assembly, especially

the Senate.

Any attempt to grab power through

the back door, would be stiffly resisted

by the people of this country.

“CHRICED again admonishes Acting

President YemiOsinbajo, to assert his

powers as conferred by the Constitution

by decisively dealing with any

threat to national security and the

constitutional order.

“The Acting President should understand

by now that the arrow-heads

of these threats do not believe in democracy;

they are only interested in

naked power, which they have always

used, not in the service of the Nigerian

people, but for their own personal aggrandizement.

By their nature therefore, the overt

and covert activities of these characters

without conscience, portend a

grave danger to the polity.”

Consequently, Zikirullahi called on

“the international community to exert

the necessary pressure and send a

clear signal that no rascally threat to

power grab would be tolerated.