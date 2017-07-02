THE Resource Centre for Human
Rights & Civic Education
(CHRICED), yesterday, called on
the Acting President, Prof. YemiOsinbajo,
to refuse to be cowed, saying
Nigerians are fully behind him in his
efforts to uphold national security.
The Executive Director of the group,
Com. Ibrahim Zikirullahi said under
the constitution of the Federal Republic
of Nigeria, the Acting President is
empowered to deal with any threat
to the constitutional order in the
country.
Reacting to the recent provocative
outbursts from the National Assembly,
threatening to impeach him over
Ibrahim Magu’s continuous stay in office
as Chairman of the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),
CHRICED observed that such threat
was aim at undermining Nigeria’s
democratic and constitutional order,
and that, it should “not be treated with
with kid gloves.”
Zikirullahi, in a statement issued in
Abuja, added that in spite of President
Muhammadu Buhari’s health challenge,
there is no vacuum in government,
describing the senate threat as
a test for the sinister motive by the
Senate President, Dr. BukolaSaraki to
grab power through backdoor.
The group warned that “there
would be severe backlash from the
Nigerian people, should these desperate
elements make good their threat.
“We call on the Acting President, not
to treat this development with a tepid
response. In the interest of national
security, there is an immediate need
for the relevant agencies to be on
red alert to thwart the plans of the
enemies of our country.
“Despite President Buhari’s health
challenge, and the fact that his sworn
enemies, the perpetrators of corruption,
are daily wishing him dead,
there is a constitutionally-recognized
Acting President in place. “There is
no power vacuum whatsoever to
warrant the conversations that have
now become the main preoccupation
of the National Assembly, especially
the Senate.
Any attempt to grab power through
the back door, would be stiffly resisted
by the people of this country.
“CHRICED again admonishes Acting
President YemiOsinbajo, to assert his
powers as conferred by the Constitution
by decisively dealing with any
threat to national security and the
constitutional order.
“The Acting President should understand
by now that the arrow-heads
of these threats do not believe in democracy;
they are only interested in
naked power, which they have always
used, not in the service of the Nigerian
people, but for their own personal aggrandizement.
By their nature therefore, the overt
and covert activities of these characters
without conscience, portend a
grave danger to the polity.”
Consequently, Zikirullahi called on
“the international community to exert
the necessary pressure and send a
clear signal that no rascally threat to
power grab would be tolerated.