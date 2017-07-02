T he Consensus On Restructuring Nigeria

IN the past three weeks, a number of individuals and groups have been agitating for the restructuring of Nigeria. From Port Harcourt to Minna and from Benin City to Jos, the voices have coalesced into strident calls for the urgent review of the country’s extant political structure. The sheer number of the agitators in over two-thirds of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones and the texture of their statements ascribe consensus to the development.

Agreed that the call for restructuring had characterised Nigeria’s socio-political landscape since the 1990s, but it was more or less limited to the Southern part of Nigeria and a negligible part of the Middle Belt zone. That the current one has gained national currency, with the hitherto conservative Northern part apparently identifying with the quest portrays the quest for restructuring as an idea whose time has come.

Although the distorted federal structure emblematised by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) had chiefly fuelled agitations to have Nigeria restructured, it was the quit notice issued by a coalition of Northern youths to Igbos living in the North to leave the region on or before October 1 this year that accentuated all this. The Northern elements, however, described their action as a reaction to the persisting clamour for the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic, which the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has spearheaded in the last three years.

We are in total support of restructuring Nigeria to restore her to model federalism. What we have now is pseudo-federalism and it contradicts the type adopted at independence in 1960. There is no denying the fact that Nigeria’s federal structure has evolved from a promising model in the First Republic to a pitiable deviationist pattern that ridicules the universal standard as practised in 24 countries across the world.

As a system of government, federalism entails the sharing of power between a central authority and a number of regions with considerable self-governing authority. The basic premise is that the federating units exercise measures of independence in many areas that consist of autonomy in mobilising resources and enunciating policies suitable to the development of each federating unit.

But because Nigeria practices a distorted version of federalism, it has mired the country in arrested development. What makes it so is that we merely mimicked the United States model, but deliberately omitted the salient aspects that bolster the quintessence of federalism. Rather than promote our diversity and unshackle our potentials, the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has hideously abrogated the fervour of competition and extinguished the passion for healthy rivalry, which was evident in the First Republican era.

The 1999 Constitution was transplanted from its 1979 predecessor; hence the version of federalism being practised is pretentiously federal, in name but unitary in manifestation. The constitution has been discredited for concentrating too much power at the centre, a scenario which makes the central authority to lord it over other federating units.

This is the reason why the Federal Government is largely seen as a behemoth, a phenomenal big daddy that dispenses patronage to the states, which, acting like puny entities, go every month in routinely beggarly fashion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, for their share of the monthly allocation from what is called the Federation Account. Essentially, the mobilisation and sharing of revenue is the most contentious issue in the post-1999 years. The question of who gets what, when and how, have aggravated centrifugal tendencies, exemplified by the resurgence of militancy in the Niger Delta region, the vociferous Biafra separatists and the various discordant tunes that impinge on national unity and integration.

Other issues that gnaw at the soul of the nation include the absence of state police, imposition of Sharia in 12 Northern states, listing of local councils in the constitution and the operation of quota system through the instrumentality of federal character that benefits northern states to the detriment of their southern parts, adopting uniform policies that encumber the developmental initiatives of states, among others.

Remarkably, some conferences have earlier identified and recommended a pathway to recreate the Nigerian federalism and make it more beneficial to the federating units, but reactionary elements based largely in a section of the country, have habitually thwarted efforts to implement such new ideas on the grounds that a new federal structure will take away the unmerited advantages they have enjoyed over the years.

The recommendations of the 2014 National Reforms Political Conference should be adopted since it charted a commendable roadmap to address most of the problems bedevilling Nigeria, as well as return it to a federal structure that holds better prospects than the existing deleterious system in which the federating units are conditioned as parasites.

We must do away with this distorted federalism which negates diversity and hinders growth. The National Assembly should, as a matter of urgency, take the lead and dust up a copy of the 2014 National Conference report that former President Goodluck Jonathan submitted to the Seventh National Assembly. The time to act is now!