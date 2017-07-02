World Bank To Partner With Nigeria In Reducing Number Of Out-Of-School Children

By Harrison Akamule

THE World Bank is seeking ways to work with Federal Ministry of

Education to reduce the number of out- of- school children in Nigeria.

This was made known when the World Bank Senior Director for Education,

Mr. Taime Saavedra and his team paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of Education, MallamAdamuAdamu in his office in Abuja.

Represented by Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. HussainiAdamu, the

Minister commended the World Bank for its contributions

to the development of the Education sector in Nigeria.

In a press release signed by Mrs. C P Ihuoma, Director

(Press & PR), Federal Ministry of Education, he also, told the officials about a memorandum he presented to the

Federal Executive Council (FEC), which, according to him, is under consideration.

He reiterated that the Ministry has deployed several

strategies to reduce the number of out- of- school children especially in the North East geo-political zone of the country.

The Minister then asked for increased support from the World Bank to enable the Ministry tackle more challenges in the education sector.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Taime Saavedra, who is in charge of education

Worldwide (and former Minister of Education in Peru 2013-2016), stated

that their mission to the ministry was to get a better understanding of the challenges in education and for possible World Bank support.