NOUN Study Centres Complementing Delta’s SMART Agenda

BY SAM DUVWODE/

THEOPHILUS UZIH

THE Delta State Government has said that it will continue to place much premium on education, saying that education is power, which is the dynamic ability to cause change.

The Delta State Acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, who stated this at the foundation laying and fund raising ceremony of the permanent site of the National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN), Emevor Study Centre, Emevor in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, said that the NOUN study centre at Emevor is very apt and complementary to the state government’s SMART Agenda.

Otuaro, said that the foundation laying ceremony of NOUN, Emevor study centre was a square peg in a square hole in the direction of enhancing education, which fits into the SMART Agenda that has been the compass of the government in pivoting its policies and programmes.

The Acting Governor, while laying the foundation, assured that government will monitor the fruition of the programme, adding that government will liaise with the committee to furnish them with its gesture in due course.

While personally supporting the project with the sum of N2 million, the Acting Governor said that the dynamics of a contemporary society actually requires conscious monitoring and mentoring, through guardians’ efforts.

According to him; “the effort of guardians can only be achieved through education, which is the best legacy we can give to our young ones. We are in an era where societies are evolving speedily and we need the instrumentality, the agencies of education to shape and guide the dynamics as it were,” he said.

While saying that government will do all in its power to give the project the best support, he assured the people that he will relate their message to the governor as regard the deplorable state of the road in Emevor town, noting that the road if repaired will add sufficient value to the development of the town.

In an address, the Vice-Chancellor, NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, noted that the laying of the foundation of the permanent site was a great testimony to the high premium which the people of Emevor placed on education and the depth of their willingness to commit their resources to the realisation of their aspiration.

Prof. Adamu noted that within a period of three years (2014-2017) the student population of the centre has grown exponentially from the initial figure of 150 to over 1, 287 students. He added that the Emevor Study Centre is one of the flagships of the university community study centre network.

While noting that the authority and control rest ultimately with the university management located at the headquarters in Abuja, Prof. Adamu assured that NOUN will continue to give maximum support to the centre, it will be assisted to grow and improve in all ramifications.

The President-General of Emevor kingdom, Sir Moses Agboro, in a welcome address, said that the building to be constructed will have 16 rooms, including some halls which has been modestly estimated to cost about N128, 000 million could be realised. He appealed to all and sundry to donate generously to the laudable project.

According to the president general, no investment is better than investment put in the educational sector, that will guarantee better living standards and prosperity for all, saying that the study centre will not only benefit Emevor students, but will also be of benefit to other students from surrounding communities and across the country.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Iduh Amadhe, who said the study centre will enhance the educational advancement of the community, challenged the people to support the building of NOUN study centre, saying that their collective commitment will bring their desired aspirations to fruition.

Chief Amadhe, while calling on all Isoko sons and daughters in positions of authority to speak with one voice, appealed to the state government to repair the road in the town leading to the permanent site of the study centre.

The highpoint of the occasion was the foundation laying of the NOUN permanent site study centre by the Delta State Acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro amid various cash and material donations from notable sons and daughters, as well as various development unions from Emevor, both at home and in Diaspora.