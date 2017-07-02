Delta Has Highest Student Number In NOUN –VC

The Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof.Abdalla Adamu, has said that his administration will continue to establish more study centres nationwide to satisfy the educational needs of the people.

The institution’s South- South Regional Media Officer, Mr. Joel Nkata, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, quoted the vice-chancellor as making the pledge during the fund raising/foundation laying of the permanent site of the Emevor Study Centre of the University in Delta State.

Adamu noted that more Nigerians were embracing the Open and Distant Learning (ODL) mode of education because of the proximity of the centres, affordability and stress-free system of teaching and learning.

“With NOUN, there is nothing like missed chances. Any time one feels like returning to school, even while working, the opportunity is still there,’’ Adamu was quoted as saying.

The Vice -Chancellor explained that Delta State is special to the NOUN because the state has the highest number of students in the university.

He said at the occasion that the National Assembly had passed the amended Act of Parliament that established the university by removing the clause that precludes NOUN graduates from the Nigerian Law School and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programmes.

In a related development, the vice chancellor also inaugurated the administrative block and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre of the Owohrede Community Study Centre of NOUN, also in Delta State.

Adamu called on the people of the Owohrede community to ‘own’ the study centre and nurture it for the development of the people. He pledged the continued support of NOUN management toward actualising the mandate of the university in the community.

“It is the policy of the university to draw all junior cadre personnel among indigenes of the host community with automatic employment,’’ Adamu was quoted as saying.

The statement quoted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as commending the vice chancellor and his management team for promoting education in the country. Okowa pledged his administration’s commitment to sustaining and taking the study centre to an enviable height. (NAN)