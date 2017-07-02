School Fees Increase, ‘No-Go-Area’, NANS Warns

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has warned proprietors of tertiary institutions against increasing tuition fees in their schools, saying that doing so will further heat up the country.

The National President of NANS, Comrade Kadiri Aruna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu yesterday that the increment of tuition fees had the capacity to threaten the peace in the country.

“I also made a position that increment of school (tuition) fees is also a threat to the peace of this country.

“Because, of course, we all know the financial burden on our parents, on the students, the economic hardship we are facing at present. So, increment of school fees is a no-go-area. But, however, we are doing our independent findings.

“We are doing our independent investigation where we have found out that most of the schools that have come up to say they are increasing, we have engaged them and they have told us (NANS) that they are not increasing and they don’t have plans to increase.”

“But if thereafter, you go to increase; and if any school (institution) does that, we will shut down the school. And not only shutting down the school; we will allow only grass to exist in the school.’’

Aruna noted that students, parents and sponsors were already going through economic hardship that cuts across the entire strata of the society.

The NANS National President said that the association would also engage the minister and top officials of the Federal Ministry of Education on the issue. “And our position, which is no increment of school fees, would be made known to them,’’ he said.Aruna urged all stakeholders in the education sector to allow peace and current friendly atmosphere to reign in the sector. (NAN)