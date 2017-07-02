Winner Of The Pointer Spot The Difference Competition Gets Cash Reward

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE winner of the two- month-long ‘Spot The Difference’ competition of The Pointer newspaper, Mr. Michael Okocha, was yesterday presented a cash award in Asaba.

The winner smiled home with a bulging brown envelop of an undisclosed amount, during a brief ceremony which held in the board room of The Pointer.

Presenting the award, The General Manager of the Pointer, Mr. Bosah Iwobi congratulated the winner and disclosed that one of the purposes of the competition was to interactively engage readers of The Pointer.

According to him, amongst other essences, the competition was aimed at strengthening The Pointer’s brand as statistics would reflect its market strongholds, even as it aims to reward its audience.

Iwobi described the winner as tenacious for emerging winner of the competition as management did not make it easy for the audience.

“That you won the competition is enough fact that you tasked yourself enough to make it through. I congratulate you. This presentation is to prove the programme real. We want to prove to doubting Thomases. I encourage you to continue to participate. We want to increase the base of the competition in the sense that it would involve all three productions. “

In his response, the winner, Mr. Michael Okocha, commended the management of The Pointer and encouraged Deltans and residents of the state to patronise the paper, which he described as rich in content.

According to him, The Pointer newspaper had improved over time. “In my office, it is a point of duty that we read The Pointer. The stories and pictures are improving tremendously.”

The winner, who have been reading The Pointer since 1997 disclosed that detailed information of the state government is project what he finds most interesting.Okocha, however, stressed the need for The Pointer to champion the course for growth and restructuring of the state civil service.