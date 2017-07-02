Psychiatric Test For Defaulting Motorists

RECENTLY, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed that, with effect from July 1, traffic offenders in Nigeria would face psychiatric examination. Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said the test would focus on four areas of violations namely, use of phone while driving, traffic light and route violations, dangerous driving and overloading.

According to Oyeyemi, the exercise, which is designed to curtail life-threatening rampant traffic offences in the country, would have offenders’ driver’s licences withdrawn, pending confirmation of their sanity or otherwise. He added that the violators would bear the full cost of the examination, which would be conducted at recognized public medical facilities and that in cases where the psychiatric test confirms an individual’s sanity, he or she would be made to pay a fine and, thereafter, be sent for a re-training programme.

So far, traffic marshals have arraigned 305 motorists for 345 life-threatening traffic offences since the launch of Operation Cobra on July 1, according to Oyeyemi, who disclosed in Abuja that nine of the arrested offenders passed the psychological test administered on them.

Arguably, the FRSC’s initiative has elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians. While some see the development as a step in the right direction, others perceive it as misdirected for the simple reason that traffic offences are minor and should not be taken too far to the point of examining defaulters at psychiatric institutions.

Although we support such initiative, we are, however, of the opinion that the FRSC conceived and executed the psychiatric option in a haste. This is one of the criticisms levelled against the agency.

Besides the fact that no mention was made about the handling of those whose psychiatric test confirms them to be mentally unfit until the eventual commencement, the apparent haste with which the FRSC kicked off this policy without sufficient advocacy and multi-sectoral collaboration with other agencies, especially the Ministry of Health, is more worrisome.

Traffic offences are normative social misbehaviour that require only caution through fines, rather than being seen as mental disorders. Hence, the implement of a psychiatric test policy without putting key arrangements in place is tantamount to serious distraction and a strain on the small number of psychiatric doctors and psychiatric facilities in the country, due of the high number of individuals that would be forced to take tests when those with genuine mental illnesses are not even getting the treatment they require.

The World Health Organization Assessment for Mental Health Systems Report (WHO-AIMS Report) published in 2006 reveals that about 3.3per cent of the health budget of the central federal government goes to mental health, with over 90 per cent of this going to mental hospitals (stand alone psychiatric health institutions). Perhaps, the FRSC did not think about the paucity of psychiatrists and metal health centres in Nigeria before rolling out July 1 2017 as implementation date for this policy. Arraigning hundreds, possibly thousands, of drivers before psychiatric hospitals will only worsen the already deplorable state of the centres and the little budget they receive, which has been stagnant since 2006.

In the same vein, the FRSC is also silent on the fate of offenders diagnosed with mental disorder, since anyone so evaluated should not be allowed to go home without proper treatment. And in cases where such persons lack the requisite funding – which is most likely to occur, who foots the bill?

We think the policy was poorly researched; thus, we are advising the FRSC to go back to its drawing board, and seek psychiatrists’ synergy across the country for the best way to implement the policy without disrupting existing arrangements for mental health evaluation and treatment.

Agreed that the FRSC means well for road users, but we believe such a noble initiative needs not be conceived and implemented so hurriedly. Not only the enabling environment is lacking; the facilities such as traffic lights and personnel needed to promote drivers’ orderly conduct in the cities and on major highways, are not there. Where they exist, they are simply inadequate.

We urge the FRSC to critically review this policy and to get the critical sectors of the civil society involved in advocacy, for which it was well-known in the past, instead of emphasizing punitive measures. This is a reasonable way to effect behavioural change among motorists in Nigeria