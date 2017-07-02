FG Approves 19 Judges For National Industrial Court

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has approved the appointment of 19 judges for the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

The Director, Information, National Judicial Council (NJC), Mr. Soji Oye, said in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja that the approval was on the recommendations of the NJC.

The new judges are: Targema John Iorngee (Benue), Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa), Nweneka Ikechi (Rivers), Kado Sanusi (Katsina State), Adeniyi Oluyinka (Ogun),Abiola Adewemimo (Osun), Opeloye Ogunbowale (Lagos State),Essien Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom).

Elizabeth Oji (Ebonyi), Arowosegbe Ojo (Ondo Stat), Ogbuanya Chukwudi (Enugu State), Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger), Galadima Suleiman (Nasarawa State), Bassi Ahmed(Borno), Danjidda Hamisu (Kano State), Hamman Polycarp (Taraba).

Others are: Damulak Dashe (Plateau), Alkali Attahiru (Sokoto State) and Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new judges will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

They swearing-in ceremony will hold on July 14, at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.(NAN)