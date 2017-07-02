Be Optimistic At All Times, Agas Tells Deltans

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI

THE need for Deltans to be optimistic, no matter what they may face in life, has been stressed.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Hon. Festus Ovie Agas stated this during the 60th birthday celebration of the 05 Initiative Focal Person on Youth on a Mission,” Barr. (Mrs.) Mary Erijo, at the Hotel Valarie, Asaba.

Hon. Agas, who described Mrs. Erijo as a hardworking, dogged and loveable personality, added that she remained optimistic in spite of various challenges life threw at her.

Speaking on a message – “Teach Us To Number Our Days, the Chaplain, Government House Chapel, Asaba, Ven. Charles Osemenam, said that birthdays present opportunities for celebrants to reflect soberly on their lives and to retrace their steps whenever necessary.

Ven. Osemenam reminded all of the mercies and grace of God which enabled men to attain heights they could not attain and urged all to learn how to number their days, lay aside every weight and stay faithful to God.

The celebrant, Mrs. Mary Erijo, who got married to the now late Prince Prosper Sharp Erijo in 1976, said that the marriage was blessed with four children, but unfortunately, death dealt them a serious blow when she lost two of her children to sickle cell anemia and was sadly left with two sons who were blessed with three lovely grand-daughters and a grandson. She urged intending couples to always check their genotype before marriage, while women should always check their breast for lumps, saying that early detection was the key in the fight against cancer.

She commended the people for celebrating with her, and lauded the wife of the state Governor, Dame Edith Okowa for her efforts in fighting sickle cell disorder