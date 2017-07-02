Engage In Meaningful Activities, Ebie Tells N-Power Facilitators

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary

Education, Barr. Chiedu Ebie has called on all N-Power facilitators in Delta State to take their job seriously and reciprocate government’s gesture by engaging

in activities that will impact on the lives of those that will learn from them. The commissioner made the remark at the opening of a one- day training workshop for all N-Power facilitators in Delta State which held in Asaba.

The commissioner ,who was represented by the Permanent

Secretary of the ministry, Mr. Onokpe, said that the workshop had become necessary in order to equip them with the methodologies and happenings in the field of Non-Formal Education (NFE) and also improve on their capabilities

and competencies at delivery to the learners.

He said that the Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education

serves as an instrument for the eradication of illiteracy among adults in the state and the nation in general.

According to him, it will provide the leaners with the opportunity

of acquiring personal skills in various fields such as catering and tailoring/fashion design, among others, saying that the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has placed much premium on education through the relevant education policies in his SMART Agenda.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education in the state, Dr. Caroline Ajuyah, said that the training was organised to properly equip the newly deployed N-Power facilitators in the state, who are saddled with the responsibility of impacting knowledge and skills to different learners in the adult learning centres and to also improve on the standards laid by NMEC and the government of the state.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Executive Secretary, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development

Agency (DSMSMEDA), Mrs. Shimite Bello who called on the participants to concentrate on what will be taught in the workshop as they will benefit from it, also warned that anyone found wanting will be shown the way out as government will not tolerate unseriouness.