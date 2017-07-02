AGAINST recent media reports, the Commissioner
representing Ughelli South, Udu and Urhobos in
Warri South on the board of Delta State Oil producing
areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief
Amos Itihwe, yesterday insisted that the commission was
not dead.
Reacting to a publication in one of the local tabloids,
Itihwe held that the commission was meeting up with its
responsibilities despite the present economic crunch in
the country.
He explained that the commission had embarked on a
number of projects in his mandate area, disclosing that
DESOPADEC under his watch as Commissioner representing
the area has constructed the half of Ubogo-Ogbe-Udu
road within the last two years.
He said that the contract for the building of a model
palace for the king of Udu would be awarded in the next
few weeks.
Itihwe , who denied scheduling any meeting with the
Udu chiefs, added that; “I am shocked to read in the newspapers
that I scheduled a meeting last week Friday for 12
noon with Udu Chiefs”.
He maintained that the purportedly scheduled meeting
was the handwork of mischief makers who were out
to tarnish his reputation, saying “there is no way I will
schedule a meeting with chiefs and I will fail. I respect
our chiefs because I am also a chief and a proud son of the
Urhobo nation. I cannot afford to disregard or disrespect
our chiefs.”
Itihwe said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration
was committed to the development of all parts of the state,
particularly the oil producing communities.
He urged the people not to relent in their support for the
state government in its quest to make life more meaningful
for all Deltans, assuring that DESOPADEC would continue
to impact on the oil bearing communities.