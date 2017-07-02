DESOPADEC Meeting Up Its Responsibilities, Says Itihwe

AGAINST recent media reports, the Commissioner

representing Ughelli South, Udu and Urhobos in

Warri South on the board of Delta State Oil producing

areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief

Amos Itihwe, yesterday insisted that the commission was

not dead.

Reacting to a publication in one of the local tabloids,

Itihwe held that the commission was meeting up with its

responsibilities despite the present economic crunch in

the country.

He explained that the commission had embarked on a

number of projects in his mandate area, disclosing that

DESOPADEC under his watch as Commissioner representing

the area has constructed the half of Ubogo-Ogbe-Udu

road within the last two years.

He said that the contract for the building of a model

palace for the king of Udu would be awarded in the next

few weeks.

Itihwe , who denied scheduling any meeting with the

Udu chiefs, added that; “I am shocked to read in the newspapers

that I scheduled a meeting last week Friday for 12

noon with Udu Chiefs”.

He maintained that the purportedly scheduled meeting

was the handwork of mischief makers who were out

to tarnish his reputation, saying “there is no way I will

schedule a meeting with chiefs and I will fail. I respect

our chiefs because I am also a chief and a proud son of the

Urhobo nation. I cannot afford to disregard or disrespect

our chiefs.”

Itihwe said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration

was committed to the development of all parts of the state,

particularly the oil producing communities.

He urged the people not to relent in their support for the

state government in its quest to make life more meaningful

for all Deltans, assuring that DESOPADEC would continue

to impact on the oil bearing communities.