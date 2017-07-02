Supreme Court Declares Markafi PDP National Chairman PDP Faithful Celebrate

THE Supreme Court, yesterday, upheld an appeal filed by the Ahmed Markafi’s faction, challenging the affirmation of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Makarfi-led caretaker committee of the party had on March 16, filed the appeal against Sheriff’s position.

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, on Feb. 27, declared Sheriff as the legitimate National Chairman of the party.

However, in its judgment, Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour held that the appeal had merit.

The presiding Justice further held that the National Convention of the party held on May 21, 2016 was validly convened in line with the party’s constitution.

“Sets of documentary evidence before the court have shown that Sheriff’s appointment as acting chairman of the party ended with the resolution from the convention.

“The national conventions of political parties are the supreme organs which control every other organs of the party. In the light of this, the highest organ of the party did not breach any laws by dissolving the national executive committee headed by Sheriff at that convention,’’ he said.

According to the court, the appointment of Makarfi-led caretaker committee is in line with the constitution of the party.

“The caretaker committee of the PDP led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi is hereby affirmed as the authentic national leadership of the party. The judgment of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division delivered on February 27 is hereby set aside,’’ he held.

The panel also awarded N250, 000 cost against Sheriff.

Governors Nyesome Wike of Rivers State, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau,attended the session.

Many party faithful and chieftains, including Markafi, Senator Ben Obi, Chief Bode George, Chief Dayo Adeyeye and Prof. Jerry Gana, among others, were also present in court. (NAN)

Meanwhile Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Supreme Court judgment which was in their favour.

Reacting to the judgment in Asaba yesterday,shortly after the delivery of the judgment by the five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, Governor Okowa in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu lauded the Supreme Court for the sound ruling, which has put to an end the protracted leadership crisis that has bedeviled the party, described as the biggest political party in sub-Saharan Africa.

“I,on behalf of the good people of Delta State, home of the PDP, congratulate the Senator Markafi-led PDP on the victory recorded today at the Supreme Court. It has been a tortuous journey for the party but, I am glad that the Supreme Court has put the crisis to an end. I congratulate members of our great party particularly the National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and members of the National Caretaker Committee for this well deserved victory. It is a victory for the Board of Trustees, Governors Forum of the party, National Assembly Caucus, State Chairmen’s forum and other stakeholders.”

“This judgment is victory for democracy because, the Judiciary had always proven their independence and wisdom,;it is a reawakening for our great party to provide the much needed leadership for our country, Nigeria. It was a case of PDP Vs PDP, so, we should remain united and committed to the slogan of the PDP – power to the people.”

“As the biggest political party in Africa, despite losing the Presidential elections in 2015, it is time for us to rebuild our house, remain united, accommodate those who are leaving other political parties to the party that is truly democratic and believes in the rule of law, a political party that has the interest of the common man on the street at heart and continue to ensure that the best is achieved for the country.”

“I commend the Judiciary for its commitment to setting precedence that will sustain Nigeria’s democracy; I commend all Nigerians for their prayers while the internal rumbling lasted and I give glory to God for ensuring that democratic tenets are consolidated in the country.”

Governor Okowa urged members of the party to be accommodating to any Nigerian who wishes to join the party, noting, “the umbrella is large enough to accommodate any Nigerian, it is a party Nigerians are happy to identify with.”

Also the State Acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, while celebrating the victory with PDP faithful, including his wife, Engr. (Mrs). Ebierin Otuaro, in his lodge, Asaba, described the judgment as victory for democracy and good omen for all lovers of the party.

Barr Otuaro, said the Supreme Court and the judiciary has endeared itself to the masses with the ruling and advised those who defected in the wake of the crisis to come back as the leadership of the party has been handed back to the constituted owners.

“We give thanks to God for a day like this, this is a victory of consolidation, a victory for democracy, and we are very grateful, we give praises to God. I want to use this opportunity to call on every PDP faithful that for one reason or the other, has been disenchanted, this is the time to come back, this is your home, home is home, so please come back”.

He said that, the PDP umbrella is wide enough to accommodate all emphasising that, now that the legal tussle is over, the party will work assiduously to get all lost positions back including the presidency comes 2019.

Otuaro sued for peace and unity among the members to enable the party move forward. According to him; “Together, we will continually build on the foundation that has been laid for us by the founding fathers of the party, and it will be from grace to grace.

“Undoubtedly, come 2019, we are not only taking all the states in the country, we are will be seating right there at the presidency; this, I believe is what the lord has destined for us, and so shall it be,” he said.

The Speaker Delta State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori expressed his happiness over the judgment, saying that it has strengthened democracy in the country and united the PDP family to provide a formidable opposition to the ruling party.

He appealed to the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the party leadership in and across the state to accept every member that has derailed in their willingness to return back to party as it will make the party stronger.

While charging all members to remain supportive of the party leadership, he expressed hope that PDP, come 2019, will take over the mantle of leadership at the national, while consolidating its leadership in the state as exemplified in the massive developments put in place by the governor through his SMART Agenda.

Chairman, Delta North PDP, Hon. Moses Iduh, expressed his gratitude to God and commended the judiciary in the discharge of their duties without fear or favour, adding that Nigerian judiciary has placed itself at a very high pedestal among comity of nations globally.

The Majority Leader, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere, said that it was victory for democracy that will enable the PDP remain a viable opposition for a short time to take over its pride of place at the Aso Rock in 2019.

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Chief Festus Ochonogor, in his remark, said that the judiciary has played its vital role in strengthening democracy in the country, adding that the judgment was ground -breaking that will go a long way in strengthening party leadership and administration as well as affirming the supremacy of the national convention as the apex decision- making body of the party.

In their separate remarks, the PDP chairman, Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Emma Amgbaduba, the Political Adviser to the Governor, Hon. Omimi Esquire, the State Organising Secretary, Chief Sunday Onoriode and other PDP faithful, noted that victory came at the right time.

They commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for being an astute believer in the Senator Makarfi- led faction and assured him of their undivided support at all times.

In his reaction, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwado, said, “the judgment simply told those forces who wanted to tear PDP apart, to be peaceful;; now, when PDP speaks, no one will ask which faction is talking and I believe PDP will put its house in order in preparation for 2019 because, wrong choices that Nigerians made in the last two years were not necessary.”

Chief Amos Itiwhe, in his reaction, stated, “the victory was expected and we thank God for everything because, it was a case of a tenant wanting to take over the house of the landlord; we hope it will encourage those who have left the PDP before to come back and take over their rightful positions in the party, this is a birthday package for our Governor.”

Chief Godwill Obielum, in his reaction, said, “the truth has been upheld and the right thing has been done for democracy; what we need now is for everybody to come together and build the party and take over the government at the centre in 2019 because, there is no doubt, PDP has always been strong in Delta State and it will remain as such.”

Former Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, applauded the verdict of the apex court giving total recognition and legality to the Senator Ahmed Markarfi- led Peoples Democratic Party and also a victory for democracy.

Igbakpa said that the long crisis facing the party had affected the political space of the country as the major opposition party was in chaos for a very long time.

He called on all party faithful to join hands with the Markafi- led National Working Committee and the Chairman, PDP ,Delta state chapter , Barr. Kingsley Esiso, to build formidable structures that will win elections in 2019.

He, however, called on all aggrieved members to embrace peace and remain in the People’s Democratic Party.

Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, South-South leader of the party, said that he felt elated and joyous with the judgment and added that it has put to rest the lingering crisis that has plagued the party all these while.

Assuring Nigerians that PDP was ready to take over as the ruling party, he appealed to all members of the party, irrespective of faction, to come together and work assiduously to move the party forward and reclaim presidency come 2019.

Speaking in same vein, a South-South executive of the PDP, Mr. Chux Nwaebuni , said that the judgment should be seen as victory for the entire PDP family, adding that it was an amicable settlement of a family squabble which will further strengthen the bond of unity in the party.

The state publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Osuoza commended the Supreme Court for looking into the details of the case and called on Deltans to remain steadfast, committed to the ideals of the party and work together in building and advancing the party to its enviable heights.

He appealed to those on the Senator Modu Sheriff faction of the party, that the doors are wide open for them to come back so they could work together in building the party to remain as one indivisible family with a view to capturing Abuja come 2019.

In his reaction, the chairman of PDP in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, said his members were joyous, considering the level they had built the party, stressing that a contrary judgment could have caused serious disenchantment among politicians.

Also, the Isoko North Local Government party chairman, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, said that as a Christian and a politician, the judiciary has been able to prove their worth in the system by resting their decisions upon the existing laws governing the party and its constitution and not on political considerations and sentiments, adding that no matter how severe the darkness may be, it cannot comprehend light.

In her reaction with our correspondent, the Uvwie Council Chairman, Chief (Hon) Stella Otiotio Daboner, said, she was happy with judgment of the Supreme Court, saying it was a victory for justice.