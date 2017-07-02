Buhari In High Spirit, Will Return Very Shortly –Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is recuperating very well, in high spirits and would return to the country very shortly.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday while answering reporters’ questions shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Acting President said that he had a long conversation with President Buhari in London on Tuesday where he also briefed him on developments in Nigeria.

“I went to see him to check up on him and find out how he was doing. Though I had been speaking to him on phone and thought it will be a good thing to go and see him and also brief him on developments back at home.

“So, we had a very good time, we had a good conversation on wide ranging issues; he is in a very good spirit, he is recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well.

“He is in a very high spirit; he is recuperating very quickly and we had a very long conversation. We spoke for well over an hour and his humour is there and he is doing well. We should expect him back very shortly because he is recuperating very fast and very, very well.’’

Osinbajo, who said that he discussed wide ranging issues with the president during their meeting, however, added: “I can’t go into specifics.’’.

It will be recalled President Buhari on Tuesday summoned Acting President Osinbajo to a meeting with him in the United Kingdom where he is receiving medical attention.

Osinbajo jetted out of Abuja soon after presiding over the Quarterly Presidential Business Forum on Tuesday morning at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, had earlier confirmed in a tweet on his twitter handle that Osinbajo had travelled to London to meet the President, but did not give details.

President Buhari left Abuja for London on May 7 to see his doctors for follow-up medical checks. (NAN)