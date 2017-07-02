Delta HoS Wants Trade Unions To Accommodate One An Other

TRADE unions in Delta State have been charged to harmonise and accommodate one another’s opinion so as to ensure a peaceful industrial relationship in the state.

The Head of Service of Delta State, Mr. Reginald Bayoko gave the charge recently when the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Delta State, Comrade Kenneth Chukwudi Okoh, led members of his executive on an interactive visit to the Head of Service in Asaba.

Bayoko, who congratulated ASUSS Delta State chapter on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s approval and recognition of ASUSS as an independent association from the Nigeri Union of Teachers (NUT), pending their registration as a trade union, added that with the approval, ASUSS was entitled to fix, collect levies and dues from its members.

The Head of Service urged the chairman and his executive to, in the spirit of comradeship, keep their doors open to the NUT as they should accommodate one another’s opinion, stressing that there should be peaceful co-existence with the NUT, with a view to keying into the SMART Agenda of the Governor Okowa administration in the educational development of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of ASUSS, Comrade Kenneth Chukwudi Okoh, noted that the struggle of ASUSS had been long and tortuous, adding that with this justice by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, ‘we can all enjoy peaceful and harmonious industrial relationship in Delta State.