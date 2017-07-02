We’re Still Members Of PDP, Says Ojougboh

THE Deputy National Vice- Chairman of the defunct Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has said that they are still members of the party ,despite the recent Supreme Court judgment.

Ojougboh made the declaration in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Warri, shortly after meeting with some members who were loyal to the former chairman of the party.

Ojougboh, however, said that they were awaiting the receipt of the Supreme Court judgment for their lawyers to study and advise appropriately.

“For now, we are still members of the party and we will be ready to work for the success of PDP in future elections.

“We are PDP members and faithful ones. We are awaiting the written judgment and wait for the advice of our lawyers,” he said.

Ojougboh urged the party faithful in Delta State to return to the grassroots and woo people to strengthen the party, while they await directive from the former executive of the party.

On his part, the Delta factional chairman of the party, Mr. Austin Ogbabuhor urged the former leadership of the party to note the challenges of the party in the state and integrate them into the party.

Ogbabuhor, however, said that they would not hesitate to form their own party should the PDP in Delta refuse to absorb them