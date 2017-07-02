A Centralised State Secretariat Complex

RECENTLY, the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) authorized the financing of a proposed Central Secretariat Complex, Asaba, at a negotiated amount of N13, 645,131,243.47 on a contractor-financed basis that will be handled by North China Construction Group Limited, along with the attendant financing cost. The project is to be financed by borrowings in the region of N8 billion and the naira equivalent of $18.5 million, in line with the terms and conditions.

As shown in the terms and conditions, Delta State Government is expected to guarantee the loan of N8 billion to be obtained by North China Construction Group Limited (NCCG) from the United Bank of Africa (UBA) and to issue an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO).

In a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, explained that the secretariat, as proposed, is part of a holistic approach to address government offices’ accommodation problems.

The governor said that action was predicated on facts that since the creation of Delta State in 1991, most government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), have been operating from rented apartments scattered across the state.

It is unarguably a fact that running a government in the current embers of economic crunch affecting the country can be a hard nut. Besides, beyond the cost of bureaucracy and wage bills, rent on office apartments is an added strain to tax payers’ money, especially when it runs into well over N7 billion naira annually.

At such, the state government’s ability to put public spending on a sustainable footing makes this project critical and laudable; clearly a strong case has been made for a more efficient and cost effective government.

Although the time frame for the project execution is not stipulated, improvements to the state public accounts have been made easily without raising taxes or big cuts to spending. How? The selected financial approach for the project execution proves sterling as it will not only secure comfort for the government’s economy, but will enlist immense benefits through the finance procurement framework.

As provided in the terms and conditions, the benefits of procuring financing partly in naira and partly in US dollars is that the mix of both currencies is a good hedging strategy in risk mitigation. This means that any adverse increment in exchange rate will only affect less than 30 per cent of the total value of the contract which should partially be mitigated by the relatively lower interest rate cost of the US dollar facility.

With the bulk of the financing in local currency, the Delta State Government can effectively manage its finances better, because the bulk of the monthly repayments would be fixed, relative to the potential variable monthly payment on the foreign loan component, which will be made in naira at the prevailing critical exchange rate.

More so, the project becomes more laudable when subjected to the bare reality that most of the rented buildings were designed and constructed for residential purposes and, therefore, not suitable for office use. Apparently, leaks in the government’s purse are not only as a result of rent on office apartments, but also accrue from the cost of managing government. Decentralisation of government offices denies the state the advantage of proximity, which is wearisome not only as it affect speedy decision making, but also cost- efficiency.

As society becomes more volatile, the security question posed by decentralised government offices cannot also be left unnoticed. Centralisation of government offices offers an all-inclusive approach to effective and efficient security intelligence and management. As an icing on the cake, the contractor, North China Construction Group, which had handled similar projects to successful completion is a company with integrity, experience and requisite wherewithal to handle the project to the finest of all standards.

In every material particular, the project is smart as it recognises the obvious fact that there are few hanging fruits to sustain the government; hence, a good starting point is cutting the cost of administration.

As government is not an end in itself, it’s a fair question as to whether it’s being run in an efficient and cost- effective manner. With this project, amongst many others, the state government has answered that question. It is a win-win situation for the government, Deltans and our nascent democracy centered on the caveat that, on completion of the project, rent would be converted to more profitable ventures.