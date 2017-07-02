2019: No Vacancy In Delta Govt House –Ogadi

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chairman of Ika North -East, Chief Godwin Ogadi has declared that there is no vacancy in Delta State Government House, come 2019.

Chief Ogadi, who made the declaration at Alizomor at an enlarged meeting of the party, said that that SMART Agenda was living up to its billings

The party chairman said that the government had done well in the areas of infrastructure and human capital development across the state.

He assured participants that lagging social amenities in the area will soon receive government attention, adding that some urgent ones are already attended to.

While saying that Delta is a PDP State, he observed that PDP has never lost any election in Ward 6 which consisted of Owa Alizomor, Offien and Owa Ekei in Ika North-East Local Government Area.

He described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a politically gifted individual, who has the interest of the masses at heart, saying that his SMART Agenda was carefully designed to ameliorate the deficient areas of the needs of the people.