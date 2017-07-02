Okowa’s Aide Hosts Oghara Youths To Reception

In a bid to build a formidable workforce and as part of efforts to

unite Oghara youth body, the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on

Youth Development, Comr. Favour Ededey has hosted Oghara youth body

from various communities in Oghara to reception amid excitement.

Ededey who also doubles as President-General of Oghara Youths

Association, who hosted the youth body in his residence, explained

that there is need for youths from various communities in the kingdom

to be united and also to take their destinies in their hands, by vying

for political positions due them.

He cautioned against divisive agenda among them, especially as the

2019 election draws near, appealing to all to be patient with the Okowa

led administration, stressing that Okowa is doing everything possible

to ameliorate the plight of Deltans.

He also cautioned youths to be wise and work for popular candidates in

the forthcoming local government election and the general election,

commending Governor Okowa for his people-oriented policies and programmes.

Earlier, a delegation from People’s Consultative Forum, PCF led by its

Chairman, Mr. Emerure and Vice Chairman, Onome Moses Ojo stormed the

venue of the hosting to officially invite the youth body to the

upcoming Oghara Youths Summit, which Onome Ojo clarified some salient

issues that has been lingering before the youth body.

Onome Ojo who is the PDP Chairman, Ethiope West Local Government,

commended the youth body for their steadfastness and stressed that the

hosting should not be used for endorsement of candidates for elective

positions as it is too early for so.