In a bid to build a formidable workforce and as part of efforts to
unite Oghara youth body, the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on
Youth Development, Comr. Favour Ededey has hosted Oghara youth body
from various communities in Oghara to reception amid excitement.
Ededey who also doubles as President-General of Oghara Youths
Association, who hosted the youth body in his residence, explained
that there is need for youths from various communities in the kingdom
to be united and also to take their destinies in their hands, by vying
for political positions due them.
He cautioned against divisive agenda among them, especially as the
2019 election draws near, appealing to all to be patient with the Okowa
led administration, stressing that Okowa is doing everything possible
to ameliorate the plight of Deltans.
He also cautioned youths to be wise and work for popular candidates in
the forthcoming local government election and the general election,
commending Governor Okowa for his people-oriented policies and programmes.
Earlier, a delegation from People’s Consultative Forum, PCF led by its
Chairman, Mr. Emerure and Vice Chairman, Onome Moses Ojo stormed the
venue of the hosting to officially invite the youth body to the
upcoming Oghara Youths Summit, which Onome Ojo clarified some salient
issues that has been lingering before the youth body.
Onome Ojo who is the PDP Chairman, Ethiope West Local Government,
commended the youth body for their steadfastness and stressed that the
hosting should not be used for endorsement of candidates for elective
positions as it is too early for so.