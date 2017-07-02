Asaba Community Youth Leader Receives Kudos For Good Leadership

THE National Chairman of Asaba Community Youth (ACY), Comrade Joe Okafor has been commended for his dynamic leadership that has brought unity and peace to the youth body.

The commendation came from youths and community leaders who spoke to The Pointer yesterday in Asaba.

According to Engr. Ezenagu Chichi, Secretary of ACY, the transparent leadership of Comrade OKafor has brought growth and development to the people particularly the youths.

He said since the inauguration of the Comrade Joe Okafor led youth body by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien on April 16th 2014 at the palace ground, the youths of Asaba have enjoyed peace and unity unlike before.

Engr. Chichi disclosed that because of the dynamic manner

the chairman is piloting the affairs of the youth group, not less than 40 youths from Asaba were helped to secure gainful employment offers in this present day Nigeria where employment opportunities are very scarce.

He called on all to give him the needed support and sustain the existing peace in Asaba to enable him do more for our youths and people in general.

In like manner, Mr. Chike Okwunweze, Deputy Chairman of ACY, lauded Comrade Okafor, adding that his leadership style has re-directed the focus of the youths towards better ventures.

He pointed out that since the inauguration of the present youth leadership, restiveness among the youths has reduced.

According to him “our chairman is a man of truth and he is very transparent even in financial issues where many persons failed, he talked to the youths on one on one platform and advised them against criminal acts hence today, cultism among the youths in Asaba has reduced compared to years back”

He called on him not to deviate from the good works he is doing as God will always bless him with good health and finance to take the youth body to greater heights.

While calling on the youths to be patient, the deputy leader of ACY disclosed that soon, another round of empowerment programme will take place where many youths will be train in various skills.

Others who spoke also gave kudos to Comrade Joe Okafor for painstakingly bringing peace, unity, love and hardwork to the Ahaba youths.

They prayed God to grant him good health in all his endeavours as he contributes to the growth and development

of society and humanity.