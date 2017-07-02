by MICHAEL IKEOGWUIDUMUJE/
UGBOKO A former member of
House of Representatives,
Prince Ned
Nwoko, has restated commitment
to the establishment
of Stars University at
Idumuje-Ugboko, his country
home in Aniocha North local
government area of Delta
State, saying that efforts are
in top gear for the take-off of
the university before the end
of next year.
Prince Nwoko made the
disclosure while playing host
to the newly elected Chairman
of the Delta State Council
of the Nigeria Union of
Journalists (NUJ), Comrade
Michael Ikeogwu along with
other executives and some
members of the union who
paid him a courtesy visit at
the prestigious Mount Prince
Ned Nwoko Tourist Site,
located in Idumuje-Ugboko,
Aniocha North Local Government
Area, Delta State.
Speaking during a guided
tour round some tourist
buildings for the proposed
university Prince Nwoko was
optimistic that the institution
would takeoff in the next one
year subject to the granting
of operational licence by the
National University Commission,
NUC.
He said already the proposed
Stars University in
line with NUC guidelines,
has a Vice Chancellor and a
working committee with a
renowned Professor of medicine
and Asagba of Asaba as
its chairman that is working
assiduously and liaising with
the commission to get approval
for the institution.
‘’We have submitted all
our applications to NUC. It’s
a very important project….I
don’t want to start a University
without NUC licence.
They have come here… We
are discussing. But I hope
that we’ll get the licence this
year. It is not something we
can buy with money. But we
will follow the guidelines’’, he
pointed out.
