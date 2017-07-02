I’m Committed To Establishment Of Stars University, Says Nwoko

by MICHAEL IKEOGWUIDUMUJE/

UGBOKO A former member of

House of Representatives,

Prince Ned

Nwoko, has restated commitment

to the establishment

of Stars University at

Idumuje-Ugboko, his country

home in Aniocha North local

government area of Delta

State, saying that efforts are

in top gear for the take-off of

the university before the end

of next year.

Prince Nwoko made the

disclosure while playing host

to the newly elected Chairman

of the Delta State Council

of the Nigeria Union of

Journalists (NUJ), Comrade

Michael Ikeogwu along with

other executives and some

members of the union who

paid him a courtesy visit at

the prestigious Mount Prince

Ned Nwoko Tourist Site,

located in Idumuje-Ugboko,

Aniocha North Local Government

Area, Delta State.

Speaking during a guided

tour round some tourist

buildings for the proposed

university Prince Nwoko was

optimistic that the institution

would takeoff in the next one

year subject to the granting

of operational licence by the

National University Commission,

NUC.

He said already the proposed

Stars University in

line with NUC guidelines,

has a Vice Chancellor and a

working committee with a

renowned Professor of medicine

and Asagba of Asaba as

its chairman that is working

assiduously and liaising with

the commission to get approval

for the institution.

‘’We have submitted all

our applications to NUC. It’s

a very important project….I

don’t want to start a University

without NUC licence.

They have come here… We

are discussing. But I hope

that we’ll get the licence this

year. It is not something we

can buy with money. But we

will follow the guidelines’’, he

pointed out.

