Okowa Nominates Philomena Oyarone For State Civil Service Commission

VEH EKPOKPOBE

Deltaeltaelta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has nominated Dr. (Mrs.) Philomena Ejiroghene Oyarone for appointment as member of the Delta State Civil Service Commission.

In a letter read on the floor of the Delta State House of Assembly, by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor stated that the appointment was occasioned by the demise of one of the members, Mr. Matthew Ukey.

According to the governor, the letter was hinged on powers conferred on his office by section 198 of the 1999 constitution as amended. “I wish to present Dr. (Mrs.) Philomena Ejiroghene Oyarone for confirmation of the honourable House as member of the Delta State Civil Service Commission.”

“The nominee shall serve the unspent period of term of the Delta State Civil Service Commission. I will be grateful if the honourable House subjects the nominee to consideration and confirmation.”

The Majority Leader, Hon. Tim Owhefere moved that the letter be received for further deliberation and was seconded by Member representing Ika South, Hon. Festus Okoh.

The Speaker thereafter directed the nominee to submit 35 copies of her CV on or before the end of yesterday, and to appear before the House tomorrow (Thursday 20, July 2017).

Meanwhile, the Member representing Oshimili North Constituency, Hon. Pat Ajudua appreciated the House for the advert placement in several media in celebration of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s 60th birthday and commended those members of the House for their attendance.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori congratulated Senator Nwaoboshi and described him as their leader. The House, however, deferred the Delta State Manufacturing and Use of Deep Canoes (Contonou Boats) Bill, 2017 and Delta State Trailer Parking Bill, 2017 to Tuesday 25 and Wednesday July 26 and 27, 2017.