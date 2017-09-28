Delta CJ Declares 42 Days Vacation For High Court Judges

THE Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro has declared 42 days vacation

for the High Court of Delta State.

A statement by the Head of Protocol/Public Relations

Department, High Court of Justice Asaba, Barr. Agbaragu Timothy stated that the six weeks’ vacation will begin from Tuesday August 1 to Wednesday September 27, 2017.

According to the statement,

vacation judges assigned to hear and determine

urgent matters, cases and suits during the vacation period are Justice Michael Nduka Obi, sitting in the High Court of Justice,

Warri, for Delta South Senatorial District and Hon. Justice O. Jalogho-Williams would be sitting in the High Court of Justice Effurun, for Delta South Senatorial District,

while Justice Marcel Chukwunnedum Okoh is to sit in the High Court of Justice

Asaba, for Delta North Senatorial District.

The statement enjoined legal practitioners, litigants and the general public to note and take necessary action.

It further disclosed that the 2017/2018 Legal Year shall commence on Thursday,

September 28, 2017.