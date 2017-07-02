Teachers’ Welfare Remains Top Priority In Delta -Okowa

BY CLETUS NGWODO

The Delta State Governor, Senator

Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the welfare of teachers, including payment of salaries and sundry obligations, will continue to occupy centre stage in his administration,

in spite of the limited resources and current recession coupled with the huge workforce in the state.

Governor Okowa, who disclosed this yesterday at the 6th Quadrennial

Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Asaba, said that workers in Delta State, including teachers, get their salaries promptly, while promotion

of teachers would continue to receive the priority attention of the government.The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, noted that the theme of the Conference; Improved Welfare Of Teachers, An Imperative for National Development’ is apt, as teachers,

no doubt, remain the primary drivers

of national development.

“Delta State Government places high premium on education. On assumption of office on May 29, 2015, we made education one of our top priority areas as encapsulated in our SMART Agenda; we quickly instituted a comprehensive needs assessment to reposition the education sector in the state.”

“Between 2015 and 2016, a total of 8,910 secondary school teachers were promoted, while promotion interview is ongoing at the Post Primary Education Board for teachers advancing from SGL 16 TO SGL 17.

“Today, we have a total of 18,355 primary school teachers with a corresponding

number of 16,065 in secondary

schools. The administration in its bid to add more impetus to education deployed 501 graduates DESOPADEC staff to the school system,”he said.

He said that the state government’s partnership with the Federal Government

through the Social Investment Programme (SIP) has led to the deployment

of a total of 5,605 N-power Volunteers to the education sector of the state.

To demonstrate government’s continued

partnership with the organised labour and NUT in particular, the state government sponsored HETAN, Delta State, to the National Home Economics

Teachers’ Association of Nigeria Conference.”

He commended NUT for partnering the government in moving the education

sector forward, adding, “Your efforts

are very commendable. Our relationship with the NUT has been very cordial and we hope that this will be sustained when the new executive committee comes on board.”

Okowa, who commended teachers for the impressive turn out of delegates at the conference, urged them to accord it the seriousness it deserves, knowing that whatever becomes the outcome of the conference will have far- reaching effects on the education service delivery in the state in particular and the nation in general.

In his remark, the state Head of Service

(HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko , said that teachers have continued to play vital role in the development of the nation

but had been unduly undeterred in the scheme of things.

The HoS, who commended the outgoing

executive of NUT for their mature and peaceful conduct in the past four years, assured that as a representative

of permanent public servants in the state, he will continue to do his best to make welfare of teachers a top priority.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUT, Delta State, Comrade Jonathan Jemirieyigbe had reeled out his achievements in the last four years, including release of all outstanding promotion of teachers in the state, increase in the number of promoted university graduate teachers in the primary school system, repositioning

of DSTSSIS, commencement and completion of 56 flat STSSIS/NUT teachers’ estate at Okpanam, among others

The outgoing NUT boss commended the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for providing the enabling environment for his administration to record the modest achievements during his tenure and assured that the in-coming executive will sustain the cordial relationship with the state government.

Also speaking, the national President

of NUT, Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya, represented by the 2nd vice President, Comrade Zakariya Adesiyan sued for sustained peace in Delta State, calling on the two gladiators for the chairmanship position to conduct their supporters with decorum.

He praised Governor Okowa for his humility and commitment to the better the lot of Deltans.

Similarly, the SUBEB Chairman, Comrade

Sunny Ogwu, urged whoever wins in today’s election to be magnanimous in victory and learn to carry every member along in his administration so as to keep the union stronger and more united