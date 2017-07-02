THE Director -General, Asaba Captal Territory
Development Agency, Chief Clement Ofuani, will be
the Chairman of a public presentation and Launch
of a book – Greeting as a Virtue of Nwaezimmadu, a sociocultural
book written by Nwakogo Anthony Nkete which
will hold tomorrow at the Unity Hall, Issele Uku, Aniocha
Local Area of Delta State.
A release issued by the author, stated that the book will
be reviewed by a former Head of Service, Delta State, Sir
Okey Ofili, while the Royal Father of the day will be the Obi
of Issele Uku, His Royal Majesty, Obi Nduka Agbogidi.
According to the release, the Spiritual Father of the
day is expected to be Very Rev. Fr. Stan Odiegwu, just as
the special guest of honour will be member representing
Aniocha North in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon.
(Engr.) Emeka Nwaobi.
The Commissioner, Directorate of Arts and Culture, Chief
Dan Okenyi, the Managing Director, Anotech Global Nigeria
Limited, Warri, Engr. Tony Okoh, and the Secretary, State
Universal Basic Education Board, Sir Byron Unini, will be
the guests of honour.
The release added that 11:00 a.m. has been slated for
the occasion to commence, noting that the Delta State
Council for Arts and Culture cultural troupe will be on hand to perform during the occasion.