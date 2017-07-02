Nwaobi, Okenyi, Ofuani, Others For Book Launch At Issele-Uku

THE Director -General, Asaba Captal Territory

Development Agency, Chief Clement Ofuani, will be

the Chairman of a public presentation and Launch

of a book – Greeting as a Virtue of Nwaezimmadu, a sociocultural

book written by Nwakogo Anthony Nkete which

will hold tomorrow at the Unity Hall, Issele Uku, Aniocha

Local Area of Delta State.

A release issued by the author, stated that the book will

be reviewed by a former Head of Service, Delta State, Sir

Okey Ofili, while the Royal Father of the day will be the Obi

of Issele Uku, His Royal Majesty, Obi Nduka Agbogidi.

According to the release, the Spiritual Father of the

day is expected to be Very Rev. Fr. Stan Odiegwu, just as

the special guest of honour will be member representing

Aniocha North in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon.

(Engr.) Emeka Nwaobi.

The Commissioner, Directorate of Arts and Culture, Chief

Dan Okenyi, the Managing Director, Anotech Global Nigeria

Limited, Warri, Engr. Tony Okoh, and the Secretary, State

Universal Basic Education Board, Sir Byron Unini, will be

the guests of honour.

The release added that 11:00 a.m. has been slated for

the occasion to commence, noting that the Delta State

Council for Arts and Culture cultural troupe will be on hand to perform during the occasion.