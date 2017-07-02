Ossai Extends Ugbolu Govt Layout Acquisition Verification Exercise

ongoing verification exercise of the Ugbolu Government

Layout acquisition has been extended by two weeks.

The Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Hon. Chika Ossai, who approved the two- week extension yesterday, said that it was the last opportunity for beneficiaries to verify their land allocation documents.

The commissioner said that the 21-day verification exercise ended yesterday, but decided to extend it to August

4, 2017 to enable allottees that have been issued with Certificates of Occupancy to come for their verification.

Ossai said that failure of allottees, whose names appeared

on the publications of Vanguard June 28 and The Pointer, June 29 to appear before the verification committee

before August 4, means outright loss of the chance.

He reminded those who have more than one plot of land to pay a development fee of N100, 000 each plot.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has warned communities encroaching on Ugbolu Government Layout acquisition to desist from it or face unpleasant consequences.

The Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Hon. Chika Ossai

handed down the warning when he led members of the Ugbolu Land Verification committee to inspect the layout and access the level of encouragement on the area.

Ossai said that any developers who bought land in the area from communities should consider such land as a loss, adding that government will not tolerate unlawful encroachment on its lands.

The commissioner also frowned at the illegal mining of stones in the area and asked the illegal stone miners in the layout to quit with immediate effect.

He assured the allottees that work on the opening of the access roads and the re-establishment of beacons in the layout will soon commence. Hon. Ossai said that the ministry

will work beyond opening of roads as he was working towards a situation where every developer can drive to their plot of land smoothly without obstructions.

